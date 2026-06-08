To

The Members of

Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited (formerly known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited (formerly known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and total comprehensive income (comprising of loss and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Appropriateness of Revenue recognition from operations (Refer Note 14 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company earns revenue primarily from the rendering of truck operator services such as commission income, subscription fee and service fee. Understanding and evaluating the design testing and the operating effectiveness of key controls relating to revenue recognition. the revenue accounting Revenue from operations is recognised either over time or at a point in time depending on the nature of the service and when the performance obligation is satisfied. Assessing Companys recognition policy with principles of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" by perusing a sample of agreements/ terms and conditions agreed with customers. We have considered revenue recognition as a key audit matter because revenue is one of the Companys key performance indicators which makes it susceptible to misstatement. It In respect of above, our procedures included assessing the appropriateness of Managements judgements in accounting for the agreements such as identification of the customer, involves application of significant management estimates and judgement in identification of customer and distinct performance obligations; allocation of consideration to identified performance obligations; and identification of performance obligations and allocation of consideration to the identified performance obligations and recognition of revenue over a period of time or at a point in time based on timing of when the performance obligation is satisfied.

.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statementsrepresenttheunderlyingtransactionsand events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that the backup of certain books of account and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode has not been maintained on a daily basis on servers physically located in India during the year and the matters stated in paragraph 15(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended). (c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 15(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 15(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements, as applicable.

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2025 under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2025.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2025.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer Note 40(vii) to the standalone financial statements;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer Note 40(vii) to the standalone financial statements; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared/ paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used two accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. In respect of one accounting software, the audit trail facility has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except for certain records and for direct database changes.

In respect of the second accounting software for maintaining certain other books of account, the edit log of modification does not contain pre-modified values. Further, the audit trail facility has operated for certain books of account, from mid of April 2024 to March 31, 2025, and has not operated throughout the year for certain other books of account.

During the course of performing our procedures, other than the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained, where the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail feature was tampered with does not arise, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Further, the audit trail, to the extent maintained in the previous year ended March 31, 2024, has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

16. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016

Amit Kumar Agrawal

Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership Number: 064311 Date: May 27, 2025 UDIN: 25064311BMOFLM5952

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 15(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited (formerly known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited) on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited (formerly known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016

Amit Kumar Agrawal

Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership Number: 064311 Date: May 27, 2025 UDIN: 25064311BMOFLM5952

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount in J million Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Remarks, if any Goods and Services Goods and Services 187.20 FY 2020-21 Assistant None Tax Act Tax, Interest and Commissioner of Penalty Commercial Taxes (Audit), Bengaluru Income Tax Act Income Tax and 41.8 FY 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner None interest of Income Tax, Bengaluru

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited (formerly known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited) on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2025

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. (b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable properties (Refer Note 4(a) to the standalone financial statements. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible Assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets does not arise.

pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the standalone financial statements does not arise.

(a) The Company is in the business of rendering services and, consequently, does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements for the first two quarters with such banks and financial institutions, which are not in agreement with the unaudited books of account as set out below. For the other two quarters, the Company has not filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks and financial institutions, and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether these returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company does not arise.

[Amounts in H Millions]

Name of the Bank/ Financial Institution Aggregate working capital limits sanctioned Nature of Current Asset offered as Security Quarter ended Amount disclosed as per quarterly return/ statement Amount as per books of account Difference Reasons for difference Axis Bank, IDFC 4,380.00 Trade June 30, 4,760.00 4,648.75 111.25 Amounts Bank, HDFC bank, receivables, 2024 submitted Kotak Mahindra Bank, 3,310.00 Bank September 2,274.00 2,212.89 61.11 to banks The Honkong and deposits 30, 2024 include Shanghai Banking with balances of Corporation Limited, maturity subsidiaries Shivalik Small Finance more than Bank, Bajaj Finance 3 months Limited.

(*) The Company submits amounts of cash and bank balances, deposits with banks and financial institutions and investments in bonds and mutual funds (includes those presented as non-current in the Balance sheet) and accordingly, the amounts disclosed in the table above pertain to such assets.

iii. (a) The Company has made investments in 1 subsidiary,

1 Company (other than the subsidiary), 3 mutual fund schemes, 2 inter corporate deposits and advances in nature of loans to 5 employees and stood guarantee to 1 subsidiary during the year. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such advances in nature of loan and guarantees to subsidiaries and to parties other than subsidiaries are as per the table given below:

Amount in Particulars J million Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries - Stood guarantee 500.00 Others (employees) - Advance in the nature of loan 0.44 Balance outstanding as a balance sheet date in respect of the above Subsidiaries - Stood guarantee 500.00 Others (employees) - Advance in the nature of loan 0.00

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments/guarantees/ advances in nature of the loan, the terms and conditions under which such advance in nature of loans were granted/investments were made/ guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the advances in nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated. These advances in the nature of loans were provided as interest free and hence the question of repayment of the interest does not arise.

(d) In respect of the advances in nature of loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans/advances in nature of loans, which have fallen due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) The loans/advances in nature of loans granted during the year had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and the same were not repayable on demand. There were no loans /advances in nature of loans, granted to promoters/related parties during the year.

iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for any of the services of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, professional tax, goods and services tax and tax deducted at source under income tax act, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing other material undisputed statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2025 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows. viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associates or joint ventures.

x. (a) In our opinion, the monies raised by way of initial public offer during the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained and there were no delays or default regarding the application.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year however had incurred cash losses of H 167.47 million in the immediately precedingfinancial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016