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Blackbuck Ltd Shareholding & Investor Pattern

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512.35
(1.12%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Blackbuck Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

25.04%

25.11%

27.18%

27.42%

27.69%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

43.28%

41.47%

40.53%

34%

21.85%

Non-Institutions

31.66%

33.4%

32.27%

38.56%

50.44%

Total Non-Promoter

74.95%

74.88%

72.81%

72.57%

72.3%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.04%

Non-Promoter- 43.28%

Institutions: 43.28%

Non-Institutions: 31.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

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