Blackbuck Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
445.35
|27.76
|33,918.65
|258.23
|0.99
|2,256.84
|169.24
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
439.35
|93.68
|32,894.9
|79.8
|0
|2,671.67
|134.37
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
184.26
|74.9
|20,414.74
|130.04
|0.11
|177.4
|43.77
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
SHADOWFAX
203.1
|103.22
|11,890.94
|55.27
|0
|1,205.81
|29.94
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
4,647.4
|40.5
|11,042.4
|43.22
|0.54
|1,533.47
|771.63
The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO price range has been set at ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share.
The IPO of Zinka Logistics Solutions received a lukewarm response, with an overall subscription of 1.86 times.
The public issues had been subscribed 1.85 times, the retail component 1.64 times, and the NII segment 0.23 times.
Fresh equity shares are an issue combined with an offer for sale by existing shareholders.
The Zinka Logistics initial public offering (IPO) will close on November 18 after opening for subscriptions on November 13.
Zinka Logistics has set an IPO price band ranging from ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share, offering a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS).
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