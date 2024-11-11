No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorLogistics
Open₹518
Prev. Close₹512.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.54
Day's High₹520
Day's Low₹514.6
52 Week's High₹748
52 Week's Low₹422.2
Book Value₹76.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,397.02
P/E55.94
EPS9.18
Divi. Yield0
The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO price range has been set at ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share.
The IPO of Zinka Logistics Solutions received a lukewarm response, with an overall subscription of 1.86 times.
The public issues had been subscribed 1.85 times, the retail component 1.64 times, and the NII segment 0.23 times.
Fresh equity shares are an issue combined with an offer for sale by existing shareholders.
The Zinka Logistics initial public offering (IPO) will close on November 18 after opening for subscriptions on November 13.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17.74
0.27
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,218.35
309.96
352.08
591.12
Net Worth
1,236.09
310.23
352.09
591.13
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
651.97
426.73
296.92
175.68
119.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
651.97
426.73
296.92
175.68
119.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
62.64
65.29
19.59
19.41
36.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
445.35
|27.76
|33,918.65
|258.23
|0.99
|2,256.84
|169.24
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
439.35
|93.68
|32,894.9
|79.8
|0
|2,671.67
|134.37
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
184.26
|74.9
|20,414.74
|130.04
|0.11
|177.4
|43.77
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
SHADOWFAX
203.1
|103.22
|11,890.94
|55.27
|0
|1,205.81
|29.94
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
4,647.4
|40.5
|11,042.4
|43.22
|0.54
|1,533.47
|771.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
RAJESH KUMAR NAIDU YABAJI
Executive Director & COO
CHANAKYA HRIDAYA
ED / Head - New Initiatives / Promoter
RAMASUBRAMANIAM BALASUBRAMANIAM
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kaushik Dutta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hardika Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
NIRAJ SINGH
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAJAMANI MUTHUCHAMY
Non Executive Director / Nominee
Anand Daniel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Barun Pandey
Essae Vaishnavi summit 1st Flr,
No 6/B 7th main 80 Ft Road,
Karnataka - 560034
Tel: +91 80464 81828
Website: http://www.blackbuck.com
Email: cs@blackbuck.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited was incorporated as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated A...
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Reports by Blackbuck Ltd
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