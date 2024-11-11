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Blackbuck Ltd Share Price Live

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516.1
(0.73%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open518
  • Day's High520
  • 52 Wk High748
  • Prev. Close512.35
  • Day's Low514.6
  • 52 Wk Low 422.2
  • Turnover (lac)39.54
  • P/E55.94
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value76.91
  • EPS9.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,397.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Blackbuck Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

₹518

Prev. Close

₹512.35

Turnover(Lac.)

₹39.54

Day's High

₹520

Day's Low

₹514.6

52 Week's High

₹748

52 Week's Low

₹422.2

Book Value

₹76.91

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,397.02

P/E

55.94

EPS

9.18

Divi. Yield

0

Blackbuck Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2025

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12 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Blackbuck Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zinka Logistics Shares Dive Post-Listing

Zinka Logistics Shares Dive Post-Listing

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The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO price range has been set at ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share.

22 Nov 2024|03:44 PM
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Zinka Logistics listed at 2% premium on D-Street

Zinka Logistics listed at 2% premium on D-Street

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The IPO of Zinka Logistics Solutions received a lukewarm response, with an overall subscription of 1.86 times.

22 Nov 2024|10:09 AM
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Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 1.85 times

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 1.85 times

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The public issues had been subscribed 1.85 times, the retail component 1.64 times, and the NII segment 0.23 times.

18 Nov 2024|04:59 PM
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Zinka Logistics Solution IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

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Fresh equity shares are an issue combined with an offer for sale by existing shareholders.

18 Nov 2024|02:50 PM
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Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 22%

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 22%

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The Zinka Logistics initial public offering (IPO) will close on November 18 after opening for subscriptions on November 13.

13 Nov 2024|02:21 PM
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Trading Account

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Blackbuck Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.04%

Non-Promoter- 43.28%

Institutions: 43.28%

Non-Institutions: 31.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Blackbuck Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

17.74

0.27

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,218.35

309.96

352.08

591.12

Net Worth

1,236.09

310.23

352.09

591.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

651.97

426.73

296.92

175.68

119.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

651.97

426.73

296.92

175.68

119.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

62.64

65.29

19.59

19.41

36.8

Blackbuck Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

445.35

27.7633,918.65258.230.992,256.84169.24

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

439.35

93.6832,894.979.802,671.67134.37

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

184.26

74.920,414.74130.040.11177.443.77

Shadowfax Technologies Ltd

SHADOWFAX

203.1

103.2211,890.9455.2701,205.8129.94

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

4,647.4

40.511,042.443.220.541,533.47771.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Blackbuck Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

RAJESH KUMAR NAIDU YABAJI

Executive Director & COO

CHANAKYA HRIDAYA

ED / Head - New Initiatives / Promoter

RAMASUBRAMANIAM BALASUBRAMANIAM

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kaushik Dutta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hardika Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

NIRAJ SINGH

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAJAMANI MUTHUCHAMY

Non Executive Director / Nominee

Anand Daniel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Barun Pandey

Registered Office

Essae Vaishnavi summit 1st Flr,

No 6/B 7th main 80 Ft Road,

Karnataka - 560034

Tel: +91 80464 81828

Website: http://www.blackbuck.com

Email: cs@blackbuck.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited was incorporated as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated A...
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Reports by Blackbuck Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Blackbuck Ltd share price today?

The Blackbuck Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹516.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blackbuck Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blackbuck Ltd is ₹9397.02 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blackbuck Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blackbuck Ltd is 55.94 and 6.57 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blackbuck Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blackbuck Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blackbuck Ltd is ₹422.2 and ₹748 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Blackbuck Ltd?

Blackbuck Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.34%, 6 Month at -18.69%, 3 Month at -9.11% and 1 Month at -11.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blackbuck Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blackbuck Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.05 %
Institutions - 43.29 %
Public - 31.67 %

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