The notice to be sent to the Members of the Company for convening the 10 th (Tenth) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 11:30 A.M. IST through video conferencing or other audio-video means (OAVM) containing the following matters: Notice of 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on September 12, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) Outcome-Proceedings of 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 12/09/2025) Scrutinizer Report and voting results of the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 12, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 13/09/2025)