Board Meeting 19 May 2026 12 May 2026

Audited Results Black Buck Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Annual Financial Result for the year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.05.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Black Buck Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025 (Financial Results).

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 24 Oct 2025

Black Buck Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday, November 05, 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, November 05, 2025 Revised Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025