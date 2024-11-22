|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2026
|12 May 2026
|Audited Results Black Buck Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Annual Financial Result for the year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|Black Buck Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025 (Financial Results).
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2025
|24 Oct 2025
|Black Buck Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday, November 05, 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, November 05, 2025 Revised Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2025
|29 Jul 2025
|Quarterly Results - Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 05, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2025)
The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO price range has been set at ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share.
The IPO of Zinka Logistics Solutions received a lukewarm response, with an overall subscription of 1.86 times.
The public issues had been subscribed 1.85 times, the retail component 1.64 times, and the NII segment 0.23 times.
Fresh equity shares are an issue combined with an offer for sale by existing shareholders.
The Zinka Logistics initial public offering (IPO) will close on November 18 after opening for subscriptions on November 13.
Zinka Logistics has set an IPO price band ranging from ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share, offering a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS).
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