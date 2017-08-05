Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Management Discussions

Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
BOMBAY POTTERIES AND TILES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OPERATIONS:
Your Directors have to report that the Company has not been able to sale
one flat which had remained unsold. The company has also not finalized any
line of activity so far. However the expenses have been maintained at the
minimum level which were essential for the company. The operations of the
Company have resulted in to loss of Rs 1,59,618/- after providing for
depreciation during the year under report as against the loss of
Rs.2,67,716/- during the last year. The Income-tax debit adjustment
relating to earlier years amounting to Rs. 38,573/- has been added
resulting in to loss of Rs.1,98,191/-. A loss of Rs 31,69,001/- accumulated
up to the end of last year has been brought forward and added to the above
loss of Rs.1,98,191/- and thus total accumulated loss of Rs 33,67,192/- has
been carried to balance sheet.
Your directors are assessing and analyzing the various options for the
business of the Company, which would certainly require finance. Thus the
options have to be worked out properly which could be implemented. Thus the
Company has to run the show and make required expenses.