Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Management Discussions

2,505
(-0.01%)
Aug 5, 2017|01:14:12 PM

Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

BOMBAY POTTERIES AND TILES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATIONS: Your Directors have to report that the Company has not been able to sale one flat which had remained unsold. The company has also not finalized any line of activity so far. However the expenses have been maintained at the minimum level which were essential for the company. The operations of the Company have resulted in to loss of Rs 1,59,618/- after providing for depreciation during the year under report as against the loss of Rs.2,67,716/- during the last year. The Income-tax debit adjustment relating to earlier years amounting to Rs. 38,573/- has been added resulting in to loss of Rs.1,98,191/-. A loss of Rs 31,69,001/- accumulated up to the end of last year has been brought forward and added to the above loss of Rs.1,98,191/- and thus total accumulated loss of Rs 33,67,192/- has been carried to balance sheet. Your directors are assessing and analyzing the various options for the business of the Company, which would certainly require finance. Thus the options have to be worked out properly which could be implemented. Thus the Company has to run the show and make required expenses.

Loading...

