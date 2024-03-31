Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 901h Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

1. Financial Results

PARTICULARS YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024 YEAR ENDED 31s MARCH 2023 REVENUE Revenue from Operations Other Income 150.00 Total Revenue 150.00 - EXPENSES Change in inventories of Stock-in Trade - - Depreciation and amortization expense - Employee Benefits Expense 3055.00 2600.00 Other Expenses 3235.06 5158.73 Total Expenses 6290.06 7758.73 Loss Before Tax (6140.06) (7758.73) Current Tax Loss for the year (6140.06) (7758.73) Tax Provision Written back - - Net Loss (6140.06) (7758.73) Earnings per equity share : [Face Value of Rs 100/- each] Basic (4.72) (5.97 Diluted (4.72) (5.97)

INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS l IND AS 1

Company has drawn up its Accounts under IND AS.

PERFORMANCE / STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY:

The Company has not carried on any activity during the year under report. Thus, the operations of the Company have resulted in to loss of Rs. 6,14,005.77/- which has been carried forward to Balance sheet and added to the accumulated loss of Rs 1,12,33.908/ brought forward and thus accumulated loss of Rs 1,18,47,914/- appear in the Balance Sheet as on 31.03.2024.

AMOUNT CARRIED TO RESERVE:

The Company has not carried any amount to the reserves during the current financial year.

DIVIDENDS:

In view of the loss, the Directors have not recommended any dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year ended 31s1 March 2024. The Directors have also not recommended the dividend on Preference Shares for the Financial Year ended 31s1 March 2024.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24.

SHARE CAPITAL:

There is no change in the Authorized, issued, subscribed and paid-up Share Capital of the Company. The Company has not issued any class of securities including shares during the year. The Company has not bought back any securities during the Financial Year under review.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

There is no change in the composition of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the year under review. The Company could not appoint Company Secretary as required though the Company has tried to appoint some Company Secretary its best efforts for the same but could not get any person as such.

Mr, Manoj V. Wadhwa, Chairman and Managing Director is also the Key Managerial Personnel in the Company,

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 Ms. Minal Manoj Wadhwa, is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible offers herself for reappointment.

No Director or Key Managerial Personnel has resigned during the year.

Directors Remuneration - No Director as well as Managing Director is drawing any remuneration and Meeting fees.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

During the year the Company did not accept or renew any Fixed Deposit or unsecured loans from the public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Acceptance of deposit by Companies) Rules. 2014 and no Fixed Deposit remain unclaimed with the Company as on 31.03.2024.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The extract of Annual Return as provided under Section 92 [3) of the Companies Act 2013 and as prescribed in Form No. MGT-9 of the Companies [ Management and Administration] Rules 2014 is appended as Annexure -I to this Annual Report.

TRAINING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Your Company?s Independent Directors are qualified and have been associated with corporate and business organizations. Hence, they all understand Companys business and activities very well.

However, the Board has shown Companys business activities to all the Independent Directors pursuant to the provisions of Clause 25 of S.E.B.I [Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements] Regulations 2015.

The Board of Directors duly met 05 [SIX] limes in the Financial Year 2023-24 viz. on 27.05.2023. 04.08.2023. 30.09.2023. 09.11.2023, 12.02.2024 and 28-03-2024

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

There are currently three Committees as follows: - Audit Committee

Nomination & Remuneration Committee Stakeholders Relationship Committee

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

The Audit Committee of the Board of your Company comprises of one Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Rakesh S. Wadhera and one Chairman & Managing Director Mr Manoj V. Wadhwa, who is the Chairman of the Committee. The Committee acts as a link between the Statutory & Internal Auditors and the Board of Directors.

The Audit Committee shall act in accordance with the prescribed provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act 2013 and inter alia include.

To ensure that the financial reporting process and the disclosure of ifs financial informafion and the financial statements are correct, sufficient and credible. Recommend the appointment of Statutory Auditors and Fixation of Audit Fees. Reviewing with the management, performance of Statutory and Internal Auditors and adequacy of the Internal Control Systems. Reviewing the adequacy of Internal Audit Functions. Discussion with Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors on nature and scope of audit etc. Reviewing the Companys Financial and Risk Management Policies.

The Audit Committee met four times on 27.05.2023, 04.08.2023, 09.11.2023. 12.02.2024 during the Rnancial Year ended 31s1 March T024 with full attendances of all *ne Members.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprises of Mr. Rakesh S. Wadhera, Independent Director, as its Chairman with Ms. Minal M. Wadhwa. Non-Executive Director.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall act in accordance with the prescribed provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act 20I3 and shall perform the following functions: -

to formulate the criteria for determining qualifications:

to frame and formulate positive attributes and independence of Director;

to recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Senior Management employees:

to identify persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in Senior Management in accordance with the criteria laid down;

to recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every Director?s performance.

Pursuant to the provisions of 178 (3) of the Act. the Remuneration Policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management personnel has been framed. Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel will be based as such to attract and retain quality talent. For Directors, it will be based on the basis of provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and as per the approval of the Shareholders wherever required.

The Company is not paying the meeting fees to ony Director attending the Board Meeting and Audit Committee Meetings.

During the year no meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was held.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee consist of:

Mr Rakesh S. Wadhera, Independent Director as its Chairman and Miss. Minal M. Wadhwa, NonExecutive Director.

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee looks to issues relating to Shareholders redressal of complaints from investors and shall consider and resolve the grievances of security holders of the Company.

The Share work is being handled by M/S. Alankit Assignments Limited for the year ended 31.03.2024.

During the year no meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee was held as there was no complaint.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

In terms of Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 and Clause 25 of S.E.B.I [Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements] Regulations 2015 one separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 28.03.2024, wherein the performance of the non-independent Directors including the Chairman & Managing Director and Board as a whole was reviewed. The independent Directors also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board of Directors of the Company.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 4(f) and Regulation 17 of S.E.B.I [Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements] Regulations 2015, the Board has carried out an Annual Performance Evaluation of its own performance as well as the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of its Audit Committee. However, the evaluation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee was not done os only one employee as Key Managerial Personal was employed and no complaint was received from any person. Independent Directors have carried out a separate evaluation on the performance of Chairman & Managing Director and Non-Independent Directors in separate meeting of Independent Directors.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Your Directors hereby confirm that:

In the preparation of the annual accounts for Financial Year ended 315 March 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied Ihem consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of Financial Year on 31s1 March 2024 ond of the Loss of the Company for that period.

The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company ond for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

The Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on going concern basis.

The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and have been operating effectively.

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Both the independent Directors have furnished necessary declarations under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet Ihe criteria of Independence os laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 16 (b) of S.E.B.I [lisling Obligations & Disclosure Requirements] Regulations 2015,

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of the Report,

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

In terms of sub-Rule 5 (vii) of Rule 8 of Companies (Account) Rules 2014. there are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations,

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy as required under Section 177 (9) of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of S.E.B.I [listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements] Regulations 2015 with a view to provide mechanism for Directors arid Employees to approach Audit Committee to report existing/probab 2 violation of laws, rules, regulc ms or unethical conduct and 0 provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who may use such mechanism. The said policy is posted on the Companys website www.bombaypotteries.com. There has been no case of frauds reported to the Audil Committee/Board during the Financial Year under review.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and The Companies [Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed S. P. Imarb y & Associates, Company Secretaries to undertake the secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended 31s1 March 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure-11" to this Report.

The Board had noted the observation that the Company being a listed Company is yet to appoint a Company Secretary in the category of Key Managerial Personnel as required under Section 203 of the Companies Act. 2013 and that the Company has also not redeemed the Preference Shares including accumulated dividend. The Company could not appoint Company Secretary as required though the Company has tried its best efforts for the same but could not get any person as such. The Company shall continue to take steps for appointment of Company Secretary. The Company shall take appropriate steps to redeem the preference shares including dividend or apply for extension of time or issue of fresh redeemable Preference Shares.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY - INTERNAL AUDIT:

The Company has an adequate Internal Rnancial Control Systems/Procedures and Internal Audit Systems commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. The Management periodically review the Internal Financial Control and Internal Audit Systems for further improvement.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

The Company was not engaged in manufacturing activity during the Rnancial Year under review. The information required under Section 134 (3) (m) o‘ the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption is not applicable to the Company. The Company does not have any foreign exchange earnings nor there is any foreign exchange outgo.

PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION TO EMPLOYEES/DIRECTORS/KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Company has appointed Mr. Vishal Kumar, as Office Administrator. He has drawn the salary of Rs 2,80,000/- during the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 The Company has not paid any remuneration / meeting fees to any Director of the Company.

The Company has not entered in to any contract or arrangement with related parties during the Financial Year which falls under the scope of Section 1SS (1] of the Act. Thus, the information on transaction with related parties pursuant to Section 134 [3] (h) of the Act read with Rule 8 [2} of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is NIL.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, GUARANTEES GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE AND SECURITIES PROVIDED UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

No loans and/or guarantees were given, no investments were made and no securities were provided by the Company covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

SUBSIDIARIES/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary / joint ventures/associate companies during the financial year under review. No Company has become or ceased to be Companys subsidiary, joint venture or associate Company during the Financial Year 2023-24.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT:

The cash fiow statement for the year 2023 - 2024 is attached to the Balance Sheet.

ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION:

The Company has not issued/granted any stock option to its employees including its Key Managerial Personnel and hence, the provisions of Rule 12 (9) of the Companies [Share Capital & Debentures) Rules. 2014 ore not applicable.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS AND SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION 4 PROTECTION FUND [ IEPF ] ACCOUNT:

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed dividend for the last seven years and hence, no funds or shares were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund or Demat Account as required under Section 124/125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134 (3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has formulated Risk Management Policy and the Risk Management framework which ensures that the Company is able to carry out identification of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY [ C S R ]:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 ore not applicable to the Company as the Company does not fall in ony of criteria specified in sub section (1) of Section 135 of the Companies Act.

COST AUDIT

The Cost Audit Orders/Rules are not applicable to Ihe Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The provisions related to Corporate Governance Report as per Regulation 15 (2) of S.E.B.I [Listing Obligations 8. Disclosure Requirements] Regulations 2015, is not applicable to the Company and thus the Corporate Governance Report is not prepared and attached hereto.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS:

The Board has discussed the various options for taking up some project. The Board also discussed the financial requirements and the means of raising the finance. The outlook of the Construction Industry, which was started by the Company, is quite promising but is in depressed conditions since quite some time. Moreover, the Company will require lot of finance for taking up any construction project.

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, on the basis of a going concern.

DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE [PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL] ACT, 2013:

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace [ Prevention. Prohibition and Redressal] Act, 2013 has been notified and your Company has in place a Policy on prevention of sexual harassment in line with the requirements of the said Act. Since there is no employee in the Company, the question of complaints during the Financial Year does not arise.

USTING OF SHARES WITH BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE

The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to the Bombay Stock Exchange where the Companys shares are listed.

AUDITORS REPORT

There are no qualifications/reservation or adverse remarks in the Auditors? Report. No frauds were reported by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Sub Section 12 of Section 143 of the Companies Act

2013.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Agarwal Iyer & Associates, Chartered Accountants [Firm Registration No: 159907W] were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the Annual General Meeting held on 30H September 2023 to hold the Office from the conclusion of the said Annual General Meeting of the Company until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2028. The Company has received a Certificate from the statutory Auditors confirming that they are eligible to continue as Statutory Auditors of the Company under section 141 of the Companies Act 2013.