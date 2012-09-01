CDR Health Care Ltd Share Price directors Report
CDR HEALTHCARE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members of
M/s. CDR Healthcare Limited,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 25th Annual Report of the
Company together with Audited Accounts for the year ended 31-03-2012.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Rs.in lacs)
YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED
31-03-2012 31-03-2011
Total Income 22.02 19.50
Profit before Tax 0.13 0.61
Balance brought forward (49.11) (54.68)
Balance carried forward (48.98) (54.07)
OPERATIONS
During the year, the turnover of the company is Rs.22.02 Lakhs. During the
year the company posted net profit of Rs. 0.13 Lakhs.
As per the the Conciliation agreement cum award dated 21st March, 2007,
Your company has to re-pay the entire dues of Orbit Medicare (India) Ltd
(OML) amounting to Rs. 9.47 crores (Rupees Nine crores and forty seven
lakhs) on or before 20-3-2012 and in the event of the failure to pay the
said amount by your company, CDR shall register the schedule-B property in
favor of OML or its nominee, either in one sale deed or sale deeds,
towards the full and final settlement of all its dues.
In spite of best efforts by the your companys management, your company
could not the raise the monies to repay the said loan before the due date.
Hence OML has demanded to register the said B-Schedule property in its
favor as per Award dt. 21st March, 2007. However your company is
negotiating further with OML to extend the time to repay.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
Pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, a Management Analysis
Report is given below:
A. INDUSTRY BACKGROUND
The Healthcare Industry is still dominated by private sector. The
Government emphasis continues to be on the primary healthcare, allowing the
corporate sector to provide latest super specialty healthcare services.
B. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
In spite of the general recession in the market, the future for Health Care
in India looks very promising. Added to the increased health awareness and
health consumption by the individual and third party payers, the State
Govt.s Aarogyasree has been a great contributor for the increased
occupancy of the existing hospitals. Presently bed occupancy of the most of
the hospitals are exceptionally high and demand for the new facilities will
be very high. As on date there is more demand than the supply.
C. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The Company has adequate internal control systems that define roles and
responsibilities of people across various levels of the organization. These
systems facilitate effective checks and controls as well as tight
monitoring on a continuous basis.
D. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
The company plans to out-source routine jobs to other experienced
organizations and is in the process of recruiting some of the professionals
it has trained in the past.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS REQUIRED U/S 217{1)(e) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 1956
(a) Conservation of Energy : Reporting under Energy conservation is not
applicable to your Company. However the Company is monitoring the
consumption of energy and is identifying measures for conservation of
energy.
(b) (i) Research and Development (R&D): No research and Development has
been carried out during the reporting period.
(ii) Technology Absorption, adaptation and innovation:- No technology
either indigenous or Foreign is involved.
(c) Foreign exchange earning and outgo: -NIL-
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
In pursuance of the provisions of section 217(2A) of the Companies Act,
1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules 1975, the
Directors are to report that no employee was in receipt of remuneration of
Rs.60.00.000/- or more per annum or Rs 5.00.000/- or more per month where
employed for a part of the year.
DIRECTORS
1. Sri D. Bhaskar Reddy retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General
Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.
2. Sri M Ranga Reddy was Appointed as Additional Director on 22nd February,
2012. As per the provisions of Section 260 of the Companies Act, 1956.
3. Sri Erra Ram Reddy was Appointed as Additional Director on 01st March,
2012. As per the provisions of Section 260 of the Companies Act, 1956.
4. Sri M Keshava Reddy Director of the company demises on 1st March, 2012.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
In accordance with the provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956.
your Directors state:
1) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable
accounting standards have been followed.
2) that your Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit & Loss of the
company for that period;
3) that your Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Act. for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
4) that your Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a gang concern
concept
AUDITORS:
M/s. P. Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants, retiring auditors of the
Company being eligible offer themselves for reappointment as auditors of
the Company. M/s. P Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants have furnished a
certificate of their eligibility u/s 224 (1B) of the Companies Act. 1956.
The members are requested to reappoint the auditors and authorize the Board
of Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
STATEMENT PURSUANT TO LISTING AGREEMENT
Presently the companys Equity shares are listed at the Bombay Stock
Exchange Limited (BSE). Mumbai and company has paid the listing fees to the
Bombay stock exchange for the year 2011-12.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
A detailed report on Corporate Governance forming part of the Directors
Report is enclosed.
PERSONNEL
The relations between the management and the staff were very cordial
throughout the year under review. Your Directors take this opportunity to
record their appreciation for the co-operation and loyal services rendered
by the employees.
DEPOSITS
The company has not accepted any deposits during the year.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the support
extended by Government Authorities. Company Bankers, Customers and
Shareholders of the Company.
Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the
sincere services rendered by the employees of your Company during the year.
Their dedication, teamwork and efficiency have been commendable.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
for CDR HEALTHCARE LIMITED
SD/- SD/-
(D. BHASKAR REDDY) (DR. C J AYA SREE)
DIRECTOR DIRECTOR
PLACE: HYDERABAD
DATE : 01.09.2012