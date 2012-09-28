iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Chase Bright Steel Ltd Management Discussions

25.5
(0.00%)
Sep 28, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Chase Bright Steel Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

CHASE BRIGHT STEEL LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1. FINANCIAL RESULTS Your Companys performance for the financial year ending 31st March 2010 is stated below: Particular For the year ended on March 31, 2010 March 31, 2009 Profit before tax 46,13,307 46,02,124 Less: Provision for tax and FBT 16,25,000 23,10,000 Less: Deferred Tax 4,52,626 (19,50,622) Add: Excess Provision for I.T. written back 4,09,040 15,00,000 Less: Prior Period Adjustment-Debit (net) (2,94,498) (1,50,843) Net profit for the year after tax 26,50,223 55,91,903 Less: Losses brought down from earlier year (1,93,78,896) (2,49,70,799) Balance Losses carried to Balance Sheet (1,67,28,673) (1,93,78,896) 2. WORKING The companys working result is not as per expectations. This is mainly due to severe pressure on the margins of companys products. Raw material prices continued to rise without any corresponding increase in the selling price of the finished products. The company has been able to enter into new markets for exports but the prices are not remunerative. Even then efforts to establish companys brand image continues and shall be beneficial in the long run. The current years working is expected to be encouraging.
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.