iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Chase Bright Steel Ltd Company Summary

25.5
(0.00%)
Sep 28, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Chase Bright Steel Ltd Summary

Chase Bright Steel was incorporated in 1959. It is engaged in the manufacture of cold drawn and turned bright bars of mild steel, high-carbon, free cutting alloy and special steels. The bright bars produced are in different sizes which are mainly used by loco builders and railway workshops and by all bearings, electric motors, general engineering, automobile, cycle and ancillary industries. The companys profitability was severely affected by various reasons like insufficient availability of raw materials, disturbed conditions in the automobile sector and the gulf war in 1991. During 1993-94, the company suffered a serious set back in its working results due to various reasons such as withdrawal of International Price Reimbursment Scheme recessionary conditions in the domestic as well as international automobile and auxiliary industries etc. Added to this was the poor performance of newly installed imported equipments.The Companys proposed One Time Settlement with Allahabad did not materialise. The Honorable Bench of BIFR in their hearing on 6th September, 1999 permitted Allahabad Bank to take legal recourse to recover their dues. The Bank has filed an application in the Debts Recovery Tribunal (Mumbai) to recover their claims from the Company for an amount of Rs. 20.7 crores with interest. The Company has filed a suitable reply to the above contesting their claim and have filed a counter claim on the Bank.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.