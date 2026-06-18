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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.05
4.89
4.89
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.91
112.12
98.64
80.5
Net Worth
139.96
117.01
103.53
85.39
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
179.89
151.94
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
179.89
151.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
4.68
2.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,154.35
|38.91
|18,385.6
|143.35
|1.21
|1,234.91
|182.03
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
6,166.85
|37.85
|7,953.72
|77.34
|1.22
|643.82
|1,141.56
Nitco Ltd
NITCO
96.12
|60.45
|2,311.84
|-6.36
|0
|150.52
|16
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
521.35
|20.8
|2,138.2
|37.49
|0.38
|748.06
|217.18
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
59.19
|0
|1,754.84
|-14.26
|0
|294.58
|50.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
E D & Wholetime Director
Rajesh Narain Agarwal
Executive Director & MD
Vikas Agarwal
E D & Wholetime Director
Bharat Agarwal
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Deepak Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kumar Bhargava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kanan Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nirmal Badri Prasad Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prakash Dangayach
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
ANIL KUMAR SHARMA
F-766 & F-766A Rd No.1-D,
Vishwakarma Industrial Area,
Rajasthan - 302013
Tel: +91 141 4107978
Website: http://www.claycraftindia.com
Email: ir@claycraftindia.com
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Summary
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Reports by Clay Craft India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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