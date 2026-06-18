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Clay Craft India Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Clay Craft India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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Clay Craft India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Clay Craft India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.05

4.89

4.89

4.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.91

112.12

98.64

80.5

Net Worth

139.96

117.01

103.53

85.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

179.89

151.94

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

179.89

151.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

4.68

2.49

Clay Craft India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,154.35

38.9118,385.6143.351.211,234.91182.03

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

6,166.85

37.857,953.7277.341.22643.821,141.56

Nitco Ltd

NITCO

96.12

60.452,311.84-6.360150.5216

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

521.35

20.82,138.237.490.38748.06217.18

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

59.19

01,754.84-14.260294.5850.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Clay Craft India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

E D & Wholetime Director

Rajesh Narain Agarwal

Executive Director & MD

Vikas Agarwal

E D & Wholetime Director

Bharat Agarwal

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Deepak Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kumar Bhargava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kanan Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nirmal Badri Prasad Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prakash Dangayach

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

ANIL KUMAR SHARMA

Registered Office

F-766 & F-766A Rd No.1-D,

Vishwakarma Industrial Area,

Rajasthan - 302013

Tel: +91 141 4107978

Website: http://www.claycraftindia.com

Email: ir@claycraftindia.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Clay Craft India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Clay Craft India Ltd share price today?

The Clay Craft India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Clay Craft India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Clay Craft India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Clay Craft India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Clay Craft India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Clay Craft India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Clay Craft India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Clay Craft India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Clay Craft India Ltd?

Clay Craft India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Clay Craft India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Clay Craft India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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