Compulink Systems Ltd merged Management Discussions

Compulink Systems Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
COMPULINK SYSTEMS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Safe Harbour Statement:
Certain statements, if any, in this Annual Report concerning Compulinks
future growth prospects are forward- looking statements, which involve a
number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are
not limited to, risks and uncertainities regarding fluctuations in
earnings, Compulinks ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT
services and products including those factors which may affect the cost
advantage, wage increases in India, ability to attract and retain highly
skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time
frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, ability
to manage international operations, reduced demand for technology in key
focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, ability to
successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for
damages on service / product contracts, the success of Compulinks
subsidiaries, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political
instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies
outside India and unauthorized use of intellectual property and general
economic conditions affecting industry. Compulink may, from time to time
make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including
reports to the shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any
forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on
behalf of the Company.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with
the Companys Audited Financial Statement and the notes thereon.
Overview:
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act 1956, and Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India.
The Management of Compulink accepts responsibility for the integrity and
objectivity of these financial statements as well as for various estimates
and judgements used therein.
The estimates and judgements relating to the financial statements have been
made on a prudent and reasonable basis, in order that the financial
statements reflect in a true and fair manner, the form and substance of
transactions and reasonably present the Companys state of affairs and
profits / losses for the year.
A. Financial Condition:
1. Shareholders Funds:
a. During the year there was no change in the share capital. The Securities
Premium decreased to Rs.1843.23 lacs. The said decrease in the Securities
Premium was on account of amortization of preliminary expenses amounting
to Rs. 47.85 lacs
b.The authorized share capital is Rs. 1500 lacs comprising of 15,000,000
Equity Shares of Rs.10 each.
2. Reserves and Surplus:
Compulinks Reserves & Surplus as on March 31, 2009 amounted to Rs. 1901.94
lacs as compared to Rs. 2045.23 lacs as on March 31, 2008. The decrease is
mainly due to the losses incurred during the year. There is no change in
the General Reserves.
3. Fixed Assets:
As of March 31, 2009 the company capitalised Rs. 130.44 lacs to its gross
block of assets. The said capitalization was done with respect to Office
Premises, Computers, Equipments, Furniture & Fixtures, Software,
Electrical Installation and Books by Rs.14.99 lacs, Rs.66.39 lacs, Rs.
24.21 lacs, Rs. 4.25 lacs, Rs. 11.06 lacs, Rs. 9.39 lacs and Rs. 0.15 lacs
respectively.
4. Investments:
The company has made strategic investments in its subsidiaries aggregating
Rs. 223.81 lacs. The investments were made in the following subsidiaries
during the year.
a. Compulink USA Inc. Rs. 59.60 lacs
b. Compulink Software Pte. Ltd. Rs. 144.93 lacs
c. Compulink Europe Ltd. Rs. 19.28 lacs
The investments were made to meet the strategic marketing objectives for
its products and services offerings as were stated in the prospectus.
5. Sundry Debtors:
Compulinks Sundry Debtors amounted to Rs. 673.27 lacs as of March 31, 2009
as compared to Rs. 768.61 lacs as of March 31, 2008. Debtors amounting to
Rs. 602.95 lacs are considered good and realizable. Provision for doubtful
debts amounting to Rs. 70.32 lacs has been made.
Debtors are 41.66% of revenues for the year ended March 31, 2009, as
compared to 42.19% for the previous year.
6. Cash and Cash Equivalents:
(Rs. In Lacs)
As of As of
March 31, March 31,
2009 2008
Cash Balance 0.30 0.76
Cheques in transit 12.63 17.33
Balances with scheduled banks
Current Accounts 0.89 9.48
Deposit Accounts 345.20 343.35
EEFC Accounts 1.72 1.43
Balances with other banks
Current accounts 9.03 38.68
EEFC accounts 20.50 12.76
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 390.27 423.79
The Companys treasury policy calls for investing surplus in bank fixed
deposits only.
7. Loans and Advances:
Compulinks Loans and Advances amounted to Rs. 367.66 lacs as of March 31,
2009 as compared to Rs. 285.22 lacs as of March 31, 2008.
8. Current Liabilities:
Compulinks Current Liabilities as of March 31, 2009 amounted to Rs. 377.43
lacs as compared to Rs.347.65 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2008.
Sundry Creditors for Expenses represent the amount payable to vendors for
the supply of goods and accrued salaries, including leave encashment.
9. Provisions:
Provisions for the year have decreased by Rs 67.17 lacs to Rs. 40.98 lacs.
10. Miscellaneous Expenditure:
Miscellaneous Expenditure was Rs. 46.83 lacs as of March 31, 2009. The
company has amortised Rs. 48.38 lacs during the year.
11. Deferred Tax Asset:
Deferred Tax Asset to the tune of Rs. 125.71 lacs has been created in the
books.
B. Results of Operations:
1. Operating Revenues:
The activity of the Company is primarily organized into two business
segments:
i. Product Licenses and related activities (Products).
ii. Software Development Services and Project Management Training and
Consultancy Services (Services).
The Company generated operating revenues of Rs.1376.55 lacs as of March 31,
2009 as compared to Rs.1761.67 lacs for the previous year.
Product revenues accounted for Rs. 926.19 lacs (FY 2007-08: Rs. 1265.94
lacs) and the balance Rs. 450.36 lacs was Service revenues.
Export revenues (Services & Products) was Rs.646.54 lacs and Domestic
revenues (Services & Products) was Rs. 730.01 lacs as of March 31, 2009.
The Company has acquired 22 new customers in India and Internationally
during the financial year for its Whizible Suite of Products. As a result
the total number of customers serviced by the Company through its Whizible
suite of products has increased to 212 customers as of March 31, 2009 from
190 customers as of March 31, 2008.
The Companys PELCON division continues to grow in India and
internationally.
2. Operating Expenditure:
Personnel cost was Rs. 995.17 lacs as of March 31,2009 as compared to Rs.
885.46 lacs as of March 31, 2008. The increase is by 12.39%. The company
has been successful in optimizing the costs and maintain the delivery
standards through its efficient manpower planning and leveraging the
investments made in the lateral recruitment at middle management grade.
The increase is on account of providing competitive compensation for the
existing team members as per industry standards.
The administrative expenses include expenses incurred on account of Sales &
Marketing Activities mainly Travelling expenses, communication,
advertisement and sales promotion expenses etc. and also general
administrative expenses which cover expenses like compliance costs,
expenses incurred for managing the infrastructure and related operational
activities.
The administrative expenses increased by 9.69% for the year ended March 31,
2009 as compared to the financial year 2007-08.
Inspite of inflationary conditions, your Company was able to optimize
costs.
3. Operating profits:
During the current year, the company made an operating profit of Rs. 58.52
lacs as compared to operating profit of Rs. 423.44 lacs during the
financial year 2007-08.
4. Depreciation and Interest Costs:
The company provided a sum of Rs. 216.14 lacs as depreciation as compared
to Rs. 214.45 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2009 and 2008
respectively.
Depreciation costs to total income is 13.37% as compared to 11.77% for the
financial year 2007-08.
The Interest costs were Rs. 26.89 lacs as of March 31, 2009 as compared to
Rs. 12.65 lacs as of March 31, 2008.
5. Provision for Tax:
The Company has provided Rs 6.25 lacs towards Fringe Benefit Tax during the
Financial Year 2008-09.The decrease in the provision as compared to the
Financial Year 2007-08 is mainly because of the removal of Fringe Benefit
Tax on Guest House.
6. Stock Option Plan:
Your company has allotted equity shares to Compulink Systems Limited ESOP
Trust (the Trust), for the benefit of the employees, by creating a stock
option plan. The Trust will be administering the stock option plan for
benefit of the employees.
7. Related party transactions:
These have been discussed in details in the Notes to Accounts to the Indian
GAAP financial statements.
Opportunities and Strengths:
Your company has identified several opportunity areas with a view to
enhance market presence. Significant areas are:
- Expanding our market reach through geographical expansion and by
focusing on providing complete solutions in the Service Execution
Management Space.
- Building Whizible suite of products covering newer Service-centric
organisation verticals.
- Building project management applications for newer industry verticals.
- Continued sales focus on areas of distinct competitive strength.
- Strengthen new customer base.
- Aggressive growth in existing key customer relationships by providing
total offerings through products and professional services.
Threats & Risks:
Compulink operates in a global environment and is therefore susceptible to
primarily following risks.
External Risk factors:
- Foreign exchange rate fluctuations.
- Competitive environment.
- Tax obligations, incentives of Govt. of India.
- Inflation and cost structure.
- Technology obsolescence.
Internal Risk Factors:
- Financial reporting risks
- Liquidity
- Contractual compliance
- Intellectual property
External Risks:
1. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations:
With Geographical expansion major revenues are expected in US$ currencies.
However, commercial transactions including sales may be transacted in
currencies other than the US Dollar. The exchange rate between different
currencies has been fluctuating. Your company faces the risk associated
with exchange rate fluctuations and translation effect, wherein the
appreciation of rupee against foreign currency adversely affects
profitability and operating results. To mitigate the risks, your company
would seek adequate foreign exchange forward contracts to cover portion of
outstanding accounts receivable.
2. Competitive environment:
In the FY 08-09, the competitive environment has changed dramatically. The
global recession, financial and economic crisis and the resultant cash
crunch have changed the rules of the game. With the margins of all
business under severe pressure, the economy has slowed down considerably.
Your Company may experience short term and long term adverse effects as a
result of the highly volatile and uncertain environment. The adverse
effects of the terrorist attacks, not only in Mumbai but around the world,
may be detrimental to the execution of the strategic plans of your Company.
3. Tax obligations, incentives of Government of India:
Your Company has a Development Centre registered under the STPI scheme of
the Government of India. The Company enjoys certain exemptions and
holidays as a result of the scheme. This scheme is due to expire after FY
2010-11. If the scheme is not extended by the Government, your company
stands to loose on the various benefits it enjoys as a result of its 100%
Export Oriented Unit status under the STPI scheme. Your Company may also
be adversely affected due to changes in the Income Tax and other laws of
the country.
4. Inflation and cost structure:
The cost structure basically consists of salary and other compensation
expenses, depreciation, overseas travel and other general administration
costs. Personnel cost, the biggest cost to any Information Technology
Company, may increase if the demand for talent increases. Inflation may
lead to substantial increase in the administrative and other costs of the
Company. Your Company has internal training and creates a pool of domain
experts talent in technical knowledge.
Your Company has robust process for cost optimization, cost reduction and
assesses risk of changes in cost of operational activity. Appropriate
internal control measures and operational budgets are reviewed by the
management to minimize costs.
5. Technology obsolescence:
Your Company monitors technology obsolescence and associated risks on a
continual basis. Your Company is deploying advanced software tools and
hardware for its development activity, thus reducing technology
obsolescence. Your Company is also monitoring advanced changes in
technology that help its clients in aligning their IT strategy for their
business competitiveness.
Internal Risks:
1. Financial reporting risks:
Your Company prepares financial statements as per Indian GAAP and involves
estimates and assumptions that affect amounts of assets and liabilities,
revenues and expenses for the reporting period. These estimates and
assumptions are based on judgments about carrying values of assets and
liabilities, which carry inherent reporting risks.
2. Liquidity:
Your Companys business environment is characterized by changes in
technology, rapid obsolescence and client investment patterns that could
cause revenue volatility.
Your Companys objective is of creating a world class IP based Company by
making sustained investments in marketing and R&D efforts. Your Company
has sufficient liquid assets to ensure that all critical operations and
activities continue seamlessly. However, your Company is susceptible to
liquidity crunch arising due to adverse economic conditions.
3. Contractual compliance:
Litigations regarding deliverables and Intellectual Property Rights,
patents and copyrights are a challenge in knowledge based IT product
companies. As a matter of policy, your company does not enter into
contracts that have open-ended legal obligations. However your company is
susceptible to all inherent legal risks involved under contractual
obligations with the third parties.
4. Intellectual Property:
Your Company being knowledge based Product Company, Intellectual property
(IP) is a vital component. With a view to gain competitive advantage
unauthorized parties may infringe upon or misappropriate our products,
services or proprietary information. Our Intellectual Property Rights are
important to our business. We rely on a combination of copyright and
trademark laws, trade secrets, confidentiality procedures and contractual
provisions to protect our intellectual property. Your Company has
processes that protect and manage its I P. Since your Company has business
alliances, IP protection related to such alliances is a major object. As a
policy, your Company develops its IP at its own cost, with its own
resources and does not use the same from any client engagement. Your
Company uses only licensed software.
Adequacy of Internal Control Systems:
The Companys internal control systems are well designed to provide
reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, transactions are
properly recorded in accordance with managements authorization and
accounting records are adequate for preparation of financial statements and
other financial information. Internal audits are performed regularly to
ascertain their adequacy and effectiveness. As a SEI CMM Level 4 the
Company has well defined processes and procedures which ensure effective
operational management.
HUMAN RESOURCES:
Team Compulink:
As of March 31, 2009, we had 181 zealous Compulink members on our rolls.
These highly committed, trained and motivated people are critical to meet
the success of our business. We continue to focus on attracting and
retaining the best talent with us.
Recruiting:
Compulink hires entry level graduates from engineering and management
universities in India. The Company also hires through Compulink Referral
Programs, advertisements, placement agencies, website postings and through
walk-in recruitment drives.
Training:
Each of our new recruits are put through an induction program when they
begin working with us. New or recent graduates also attend additional
training programs that are tailored to their area of technology. We also
have a training program for all members for such identified areas from time
to time.