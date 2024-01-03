Compulink Systems Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
COMPULINK SYSTEMS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
COMPULINK SYSTEMS LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of COMPULINK SYSTEMS
LIMITED(the Company) as at 31st March, 2009, the Profit and Loss Account
of the Company and the Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the year
ended on that date, annexed thereto. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial
statements are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining,
on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the
financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting
principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as
evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that
our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (the Order),
as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-
section (4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act), we
enclose in the Annexure a Statement on the matters specified in paragraph 4
& 5 of the said Order, to the extent applicable to the Company,
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
a. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
c. The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and the Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Act, in so
far they apply to the Company; and
e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
at 31st March 2009 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2009
from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section
(1) of Section 274 of Act.
f. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in
conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
i. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2009.
ii. In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date; and
iii. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For Sanjay Katkar & Associates
Chartered Accountants
Sanjay Katkar
Date : Pune Proprietor
Place: June 27, 2009 Membership No 41371
Annexure to the Auditors Report
[Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date]
The nature of the Companys business / activities during the year is such
that clauses (ii), (viii), (xiii), (xiv), (xvi), (xix) specified in
paragraph 4 and 5 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not
applicable to the Company.
1. In respect of its fixed assets:
a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the
management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our
opinion provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at
reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to
us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
c) The fixed assets disposed off during the year, in our opinion, do not
constitute substantial part of the fixed assets of the Company and such
disposal, in our opinion, do not affect the going concern assumption.
2. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms
or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of
the Companies Act, 1956, Accordingly sub-clauses (b), (c) & (d) of clause
(iii) are not applicable.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or
other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
Accordingly sub-clauses (f) & (g) of clause (iii) are not applicable.
3. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with
the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of
fixed assets and for the sale of services and products. The activities of
the company do not involve purchase of inventory and sale of goods. During
the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to
correct major weaknesses in the internal control system.
4. According to the information and explanations given to us, we have been
informed that there are no such contracts or arrangements that needs to be
entered in the register to be maintained in pursuance of Section 301 of
the Companies Act,1956. Accordingly subclause (a) and (b) are not
applicable.
5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not accepted deposits from the public and hence, the directives issued
by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 58A and 58AA
or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed there under,
are not applicable to the Company.
6. In our opinion, the internal audit functions carried out during the year
by the Company itself is commensurate with the size of the Company and the
nature of its business.
7. In respect of statutory dues:
i) As explained to us, the provisions of the Employees State Insurance Act
do not apply to the Company and as such we are not commenting on the
payment of dues under the said Act. According to the information and
explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in
depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income
Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty with appropriate
authorities during the year.
ii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were
no arrears of any undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at March 31,
2009 for a period of more than six months from the date they become
payable.
8. The Company does not have accumulated losses as at the end of the
financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and
in the immediately preceding financial year.
9. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations
given by the management we are of the opinion that the Company has not
defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks.
The Company has not issued any debentures.
10. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
11. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
12. On the basis of information and explanations given to us, and on the
basis of an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, funds
raised on short-term basis have prima facie not been used for long-term
investment.
13. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not made preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies
covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956.
14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not raised money by any public issue during the year.
15. To the best our knowledge and belief and according to the information
and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company was noticed or
reported during the year.
