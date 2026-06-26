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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.42
6.3
6.3
0.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.51
62.93
49.78
38.48
Net Worth
88.93
69.23
56.08
38.78
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
199.24
196.71
160.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
199.24
196.71
160.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.38
1.94
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,095.6
|14.52
|7,58,206.42
|14,526
|5.25
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,041.4
|14.09
|4,22,556.26
|7,975
|4.61
|38,641
|199.32
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,101.45
|23.95
|2,98,896.64
|-900
|4.91
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
175
|15.19
|1,83,812.12
|3,037.1
|6.28
|18,362.8
|60.62
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,436.65
|34.95
|1,40,800.03
|541.3
|3.55
|12,956.5
|221.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Executive Director
Priyadarshi Pany
Executive Director / WTD / CHRO / Promoter
Lagna Panda
Independent Director
Prashant Mohapatra
Independent Director
Bibekananda Satapathy
Independent Director
Soumendra Kumar Das
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Janardhan Sharma
Plot No.E-/56 Infocity-1,
Chanrasekharpur Dist Khurda,
Orissa - 751024
Tel: +0674 6635 900
Website: http://www.csm.tech
Email: secretarial@csm.tech
No Record Found
Summary
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Reports by CSM Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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