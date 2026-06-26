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CSM Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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CSM Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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CSM Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Jun, 2026|12:36 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

CSM Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.42

6.3

6.3

0.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.51

62.93

49.78

38.48

Net Worth

88.93

69.23

56.08

38.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

199.24

196.71

160.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

199.24

196.71

160.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.38

1.94

1.07

CSM Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,095.6

14.527,58,206.4214,5265.2558,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,041.4

14.094,22,556.267,9754.6138,641199.32

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,101.45

23.952,98,896.64-9004.9112,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

175

15.191,83,812.123,037.16.2818,362.860.62

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,436.65

34.951,40,800.03541.33.5512,956.5221.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CSM Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Executive Director

Priyadarshi Pany

Executive Director / WTD / CHRO / Promoter

Lagna Panda

Independent Director

Prashant Mohapatra

Independent Director

Bibekananda Satapathy

Independent Director

Soumendra Kumar Das

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Janardhan Sharma

Registered Office

Plot No.E-/56 Infocity-1,

Chanrasekharpur Dist Khurda,

Orissa - 751024

Tel: +0674 6635 900

Website: http://www.csm.tech

Email: secretarial@csm.tech

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by CSM Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the CSM Technologies Ltd share price today?

The CSM Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of CSM Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CSM Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of CSM Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CSM Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CSM Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CSM Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CSM Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of CSM Technologies Ltd?

CSM Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CSM Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CSM Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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