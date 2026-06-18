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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,218.5
|34.16
|5,21,256.82
|2,930
|1.85
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,400.25
|78.31
|2,70,012.21
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
531.5
|64.5
|1,79,769.04
|787.91
|0.28
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,244.4
|49.31
|1,26,320.97
|685.47
|1.73
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
820.45
|54.88
|1,06,525.21
|336
|0.49
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kishankumar Gordhanbhai Meghani
Whole-time Director
Vimal Mansukhbhai Vekariya
Non Executive Director
Sudhir Mohanbhai Pipaliya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nikunj Mansukhlal Suvagiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Keshvi Akshay Barasiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parul Agarwal.
Survey No.289/1 Opp.Saffron -,
School Rajkot-Kalawad Highway,
Gujarat - 361160
Tel: +91 77788 89978
Website: http://www.dhanwelseeds.com
Email: info@dhanwelseeds.com
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Summary
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Reports by Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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