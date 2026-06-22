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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
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Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.6
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.92
4
1.37
0.36
Net Worth
8.52
4.4
1.77
0.76
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,529.55
|50.36
|44,834.77
|382.17
|1.02
|3,527.65
|429.2
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,540.75
|66.27
|41,392.27
|237.7
|0.16
|1,902.8
|152.82
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,799.35
|79.82
|12,875.68
|48.68
|0.11
|224.07
|141.2
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
175.45
|18.76
|10,886.27
|254.22
|1.56
|1,313.88
|97.95
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
178.4
|40.36
|8,806.46
|64.01
|0.84
|808.59
|57.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Vivek Mandelia
WTD & Executive Director
Vipin Mandelia
Non Executive Director
Anjana Mandelia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Praval Pratap Singh Tomar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Khare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chanchal Gaur
B-33 Maharajpura Industrial -,
Area Maharajpura A.F. Gwalior,
Madhya Pradesh - 474020
Tel: +91 89669 66666
Website: http://www.dikshagroup.in
Email: info@dikshagroup.in
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Summary
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Reports by Diksha Polymers Ltd
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