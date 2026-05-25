The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 25 May ‘26