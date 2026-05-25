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Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF Share Price Live

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71.35
(2.66%)
May 25, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open71.99
  • Day's High72
  • Prev. Close69.5
  • Day's Low70.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

₹71.99

Prev. Close

₹69.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.68

Day's High

₹72

Day's Low

₹70.5

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

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Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 May, 2026|03:16 AM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Edelweiss House Off.CST Rd,

Kalina Santacruz East,

Maharashtra - 400098

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF

Company FAQs

What is the Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF share price today?

The Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹71.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF is ₹7.34 Cr. as of 25 May ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF is 0 and 7.06 as of 25 May ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 25 May ‘26

What is the CAGR of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF?

Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF?

The shareholding pattern of Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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