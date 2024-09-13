|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|1
|20
|Final
|Engineers India Ltd. Equity Rs.1.0000 per share(20%)Final Dividend
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|2
|40
|Interim
|Board declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share (on the face value of Rs.5/- each) of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.
As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.Read More
