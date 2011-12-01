Enso Secutrack Ltd Management Discussions

Enso Secutrack Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ENSO SECUTRACK LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW:
Retail space is witnessing tremendous growth potential world over. The
hyper growth of Retail chains has thrown up many opportunities for the
players in Retail Automation market. The tremendous growth pattern in the
Retail segment will see a quantum jump in the opportunities for Automation
which will require innovative product induction for ever growing market
needs and will also generate expansion of customer support network across
the geographical canvass of the country.
In Banking Automation Sector, the multifold increase in customer base for
banks will see the introduction of many different innovative products. The
automation needs of banks are bringing newer fields of opportunities for
companies. The Banking Automation is set to witness a substantial growth by
way of introduction of self service terminals, which will be deployed at
transaction points, which draw large volumes of customers. The ever
jumping, cost graph, for these financial institutions is pushing them to
deploy unmanned terminals for various non-interactive operations. This
trend will be ushering in a new window of opportunities for companies
involved in providing Banking Automation Solutions. Cash still remains the
most traded commodity and has substantial role to play in requiring more
automation support gadgets and the growth in Cash Handling Devices is not
ruled out.
Security & Surveillance presents vast opportunity not only in Retail and
Banking but various other fields. For example, in Banking and Retail, most
vulnerable areas are the transaction points, which need to be controlled
and managed with speed and security. Ever increasing population and Terror
threats have made Security , a must.
COMPANY OVERVIEW:
The Company is an ISO 9001-2000 certified public limited Company engaged in
the marketing, manufacture and assembly of automated solutions products for
Banks and Retail Applications at large. These range from simple electronic
cash registers; note counting, fake note detector, strapping and bundling
machines to fully integrated front & back office, Point of Sales Systems,
Closed Circuit Television Systems, security and IP based surveillance
systems etc. ESL has supplying its products to customers ranging from Banks
to Corporate/Individuals. It has strong Channel Partner. ESL is the Member
of International Security Industry Organization (ISIO) and keeps it abreast
of the Latest Technology Electronic Security Solutions.
ESL was the FIRST to bring State-of-the-Art Technology Samsung Brand
Electronic Cash Registers to launch Indigenous Point of Sale, CASHTRON
brand terminals to obtain RBI approved Technology Transfer for CASHTRON
brand Currency Counting Machines. The Company has developed a track record
for the completion of several projects up to the satisfaction of the
esteemed customers.
The company, already an established leader in supply of its equipment to
Banking and Retail Industry looked out to venture into varied segments of
business which had synergy with its already established class of business.
However inspite of the difficult business scenario, the company
successfully implemented various projects last year i.e. Vadodara City
Surveillance System, IOCL Noida, DPW Container Terminal - Kochi, Jammu
Railway, KRS Dam and VMS Bangalore.
In addition to the company successfully completed the following projects:
* MMTC Buildings CCTV
* Cochin International Airport Ltd.
* Goa Prisons-SADA Jail Surveillance
* ATM Site Security & Surveillance for Dena Bank
* ATM Site CCTV for Tata-IOB Bank
Further, the following projects are under completion:
HPCL LPG Bottling Plant Gujarat
ATM Site CCTV for Tata-HDFC Bank
ATM Site CCTV for Tata-UCO Bank
These projects included whole range of products and services from concept
to completion. The Banking segment remains the comprises prime customer
base and with services network after revival is proving to be a strong
point in favor of company, thus enabling the company to reclaim its top
position as the most preferred vender by its customer in Banking Sector.
The company looks at this segment of business as a quick growth driver
which should provide the company a bigger platform in the sector. To extend
its domain further in Banking Segment, the company has tied up with
Talaris, UK to market their latest super Fake Note Detections machines
model Ntegra, to cater to huge Cash Deposit counters in India in Banking
and Retail heavy cash collection segment. Its experience through already
executed projects will help it garner bigger share of market going forward.
ESLs customer are major scheduled and private Banks pan India, SBI, ICICI,
IOB, HDFC, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, UBI, PNB, BOM, UCO, Dena Bank, Syndicate
Bank, Karnataka Bank, SBT, SBBJ, CESC Kolkata, Reliance Energy, Vadodara
Police, IOCL, Karnataka Police, Tata -TCBIL, DP World, Bangalore Police,
etc. To recover from the loss making situation, the Company has been taking
several measures. It is trying to reach out to the new customer base
coupled with taking cost control measures. The Company has been able to
reduce the losses to some extent iii the subsequent periods. The Company is
now more watchful when it comes to the new initiatives and has the strategy
in place to capture the new business segments with the available resources.
ESL is now very hopeful to have fair levels of growth in future.
BUSINESS STRATEGY:
Be One Stop System Integrator from Concept to Completion who blends the
right mix of Price, Technology and Awareness break conventional moulds and
pioneer new technologies and their applications in hereto unexplored
domains open up new vistas of business, generate revenues with better
yields and expand the market without encouraging too much competition look
beyond conventional and geographical boundaries.
Step in as one and only high end integrator of state of the art technology
for security solutions through in-house R&D, Collaborations or technology
absorption Follow pro-active technological evolution and add state of the
art products expand the presence across the Country. Target more canters
with requisite professionals, particularly in B & C Class Cities with focus
on Customer Satisfaction and path breaking products and services.
KEY STRENGTHS OF THE COMPANY:
* An Integrated Hardware & Solutions Company.
* More than 15 years in existence.
* Wide Network of over 65 Branches & Service Centers spread across India
for effective Service Support.
* More than 250 qualified Technical Personnel for efficient After-Sales
Support.
* In-House R&D Division manned by experienced Hardware & Software
Engineers.
* Over 100,000 installations of our products ranging from Corporate to
Individuals.
* ISO 9001-2000 Company - Latest Technology in Retail and Banking
Automation.
* Member of International Security Industry Organization- Latest Technology
Electronic Security Solutions.
* First to bring State-of-the-Art Technology Samsung Brand Electronic
Cash Registers.
* First to launch Indigenous Point of Sale terminals.
* First to bring-in RBI approved Technology Transfer for Currency Counting
Machines.
COMPANYS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES:
1. RETAIL AUTOMATION PRODUCTS:
* Electronic Cash Registers
* Point of Sale Terminals
* Digital Video Recorders and Close Circuit Televisions
* Remote Digital Surveillances
* Printers and Other Peripherals
2. BANK AUTOMATION PRODUCTS:
* Currency Handling Devices
* Digital Video Recorders and Close Circuit Televisions
* Dynamic Queuing Systems
* Talaris Counterfeit Detection and Note Sorters.
3. ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE SOLUTIONS:
* CCTV - Digital Video Recorders
* IP based Remote Surveillance Solutions
* Security Alert Messaging System
QUALITY AND TECHNOLOGY:
QUALITY ASSURANCE:
The Company enhances customer satisfaction by Continued Improvement of the
process or activities, adhering to the Quality Management System with
proactive Approach, Team Work and Optimum Involvement of all Cadres in
Design, Development, Manufacture, Sales and Services. The Company is an ISO
9001 accredited Company.
TECHNOLOGY STRENGTHS:
The Company is an organization which keeps abreast of the latest
technology. Its quest to stay ahead in the technology trends, it promotes
various tie-ups with technology giants which finally gives it the
technology edge.
Companys three main strengths in terms of technology can be encapsulated
as:
* Availability of Latest State-of-Art Technology for all its products.
* Strong Software Team to develop in-house Customized Software Solutions
for Major Corporates and Individual Customers.
* Well equipped R&D and Software Development Centre at Hyderabad with well
experienced, skilled Team in Assembly Languages, Embedded Software etc.
THREATS:
* Competition from unorganized sectors of the market.
* Adverse fluctuation in exchange rates which may affect the profitability/
Sales.
* Government policies may effect the performance of the Company.
* Intense Price war due to undercutting practices and increase in the
number of small players at the entry level, in all its products.
RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK:
The Company has a Risk management framework in place, which comprises the
identification of potential risk areas, evaluation of intensity, mitigation
plans and procedures for the risk management and policies formulated both
at the enterprise and at the operating level. The framework seeks to
facilitate building a common understanding of the exposure to the various
risks and uncertainties at an early stage, for timely response and their
effective mitigation.
INTERNAL CONTROL:
The company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size and nature of its business. These business control procedures ensure
efficient use and protection of the resources and also compliance with the
policies, procedures and statutory requirements. The internal control
systems provide for well documented guidelines, authorization and approval
procedures. The Company also carries out internal audit through an external
agency. The prime objective of such audit is to test the adequacy and
effectiveness of all internal controls laid down by the management and to
suggest improvements.
HUMAN RESOURCES:
The good performance of the Company requires a disciplined, focused work
culture and demands an on going effort to sustain an engaged workforce. To
sustain in this challenging environment, the management values its human
resources as one of its most valuable assets and actuate their talent by
providing opportunities to develop themselves. The management believes that
business cannot grow without utilizing the potential of its human
resources. The management is committed to provide a conducive working
environment to its employees, fully utilizing their potential and enhancing
their skills through cross-functional exposure, training and development,
sharing of information and experiences. The management believes in
maintaining cordial and harmonious relations with its employees. The
company works with a key Responsibility Area based review and recognition
strategy that aligns efforts, while rewarding results.
(Rs. In Lacs)
S. PRODUCT VALUE % TOTAL
No.
1) Retail Automation Products 117.95 5.82
2) Banking Automation Products 1289.99 63.63
3) Service Income 619.36 30.55
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ADEQUACY:
Adequate and effective internal control systems are in place. These
controls are periodically reviewed and discussed for correction/
implementation.
PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY:
Discussion on Financial with respect to operational performance:
(Rs. In Lacs)
S.
NO. PARTICULARS 2010-11 2009-10 REMARKS
1) Sales and Service 2027.29 2163.61 Downturn in the business
Income all over the world
effected the Company in
a significant manner.
Companys customers had
cut down their buying,
canceled order or they
looked for alternative
cheap products resulting
in the reduction of
revenues from sales and
services.
2) Gross Margins 43.81% 32.57% Gross Margins of the
company have improved
consequent by reducing
the material cost
3) Operating Margins 1.82% (8.30%) Admin & remuneration
expediter has reduced
resulting in improving
Operating Margin
4) PAT/Net Sales (4.95 %) (27.96%) Operating Profit have
been eroded by the
finance costs which
constitutes 5.04% of
revenues from sales and
service. The Company is
hope full of coping this
burden during the Coming
financial year by
increasing operational
efficiency at each level
of operations.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCE/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS, INCLUDING
NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:
S.
NO. LOCATION/DEPARTMENT ENDING OF THE YR. BEGINNING OF THE YR.
1) Corp Office 36 40
2) Logistics 11 14
3) Branches 220 249
TOTAL 247 303