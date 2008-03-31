ETC Networks Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
ETC NETWORKS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members of
ETC Networks Limited
Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the Tenth Annual Report together
with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2009.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
In terms of and pursuant to Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956,
your Directors, in relation to the Annual Statement of Accounts for
financial year 2008-2009, state and confirm that:
a) The Accounts had been prepared on a going concern basisand in such
preparation the applicable accounting standards had been followed with
proper explanation relating to material departures.
b) Your Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year, and of the profit of the Company
for that year; and
c) Your Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The Financial Performance of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2009
is summarized below:
(in Rupees)
Particulars Year ended Year ended
31.03.2009 31.03.2008
Revenue from Operations 666,627,819 778,173,025
Other Income 59,961,802 41,709,142
Total Income 726,589,621 819,882,167
Total Expenses 592,274,547 650,732,411
Profit before Tax 134,315,074 169,149,756
Deferred-Tax charge/ (benefit) 43,177,811 (68,059,373)
Provision for Taxation 19,131,130 22,272,182
Mat Credit entitlement (14,137,368) (18,700,340)
Profit after Tax 86,143,501 233,637,287
Add: Balance brought forward 180,272,599 (3,615,672)
Less: Transfer pursuant to - 3,615,672
Scheme of Amalgamation
Amount available for 266,416,100 233,637,287
appropriations
Appropriation:
Proposed Dividend 24,361,140 24,361,140
Tax on Dividend 4,140,176 4,140,176
General Reserve 10,000,000 25,000,900
Excess provision for - (136,628)
Dividend in earlier years
Debenture Redemption Reserve 29,700,000 -
Balance carried to Balance Sheet 198,214,784 180,272,599
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Your Company performed creditably during the year ended March 31, 2009 in
the face of a challenging environment, both internally and externally.
After amalgamation, your Company spent the year in preparing a strong
platform for profitable growth through a combination of business innovation
and strategic investments. The Education Division pro-actively initiated a
transition process to move its existing 545 pre-schools and 14 schools to a
new business model that was a win-win for both your Company which its
franchisees. This transition was critical to set the stage for future
growth of your Company and meant that we compromised short-term topline
growth for long-term profitable growth. The Entertainment Division faced
the market slowdown and a management changeover via aggressive innovation
on programming and new initiatives to protect our core audience. Every film
released in 08-09 was on the ETC platform.
The Entertainment Division continue to lead the market with new innovations
such as ETC Bollywood Business, ETC Extras, Garma Garam Dus Hazaar and
Masti Da Funda in additional to perennial favourite Kahani Kismet Ki. ETC
Bollywood Business saw the biggest of names from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan
on the slow to chat about their films. It has created a pull with Bollywood
trade fraternity (producers/ distributors/ starcast), thereby creating a
pull for the channel in advertising plans. Kahani kismet ki, has its loyal
viewer ship and continues to be the most popular programme in its time-band
featuring astrology. Rising Star, Star giraftaar had the biggest of
bollywood stars feature on the shows. ETC extras showcases bollywood news
updates every 2 hours capturing the latest bollywood buzz. Garma Garam Dus
Hazaar was televised daily (mon-fri) for two hours, to connect with the
masses that not only entertains but also offers a prize of 10000 to its
valued viewers- Launched in September 08 the show has grabbed the
attention of Punjabi viewers nation-wide-data enclosed: 160000 (sms), 60000
(calls) and 4000 (e-mails). Masti Da Funda is a campus-show connecting the
Youth of Punjab.
Education division continued relentlessly towards becoming the leader in
child development and education for toddlers to tweens. Kidzee continued to
be the No. 1 chain of pre-schools by far with 680 signed up, 540
operational pre-schools and more than 30,000 children. We added 190 new
pre-schools in the year ended March 31, 2009. Zee Schools, our K-12 chain
of schools, rose rapidly to be among the top few chain of schools in India
with 25 schools. ZICA, expanded beyond its base in Mumbai with a new
institute in Bhubhaneswar.
Your Company made two strategic investments in the year ended March 31,
2009 to fuel future growth. We created an important source of future growth
and image by gaining rights to providing educational infrastructure,
content, services and consulting to an International School in Mumbai. This
needed an investment of Rs. 75 crores in gaining these rights for 30 years
(extendable by mutual agreement for another 50 years). The Company also
gained a foothold in the lucrative animation production business through
its investment in Cornershop Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
With education and entertainment as two prime needs of the consumer in
slowdowns, your Company is uniquely positioned for profitable growth. With
constant innovation, strong expansion and cost control, we will continue to
deliver consumer delight and shareholder value.
DIVIDEND
Your Directors ars aeased to recommend a dividend of Rs. 2.5/- per equity
share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2008-09. The total outflow
for this purpose would be Rs. 285.01 lacs which includes a dividend of
Rs.243.61 lacs and tax on dividend of Rs. 41.40 lacs.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Your Company is strict compliance with Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.
In line with yours Board commitment to excel in following the best
Corporate Governances practices, the Board has approved and implemented a
Corporate Governance Manual of the holding company which serves as guide
to every business activityldecision making for Companys businesses.
A separate report on Corporate Governance together with Auditors
Certificate on compliance is attached to this Annual Report and also a
Management Discussion and Analysis statement.
DEBENTURE ISSUE
To meet the funding requirements and meet its contribution towards
construction and development of proposed International School at Bandra,
your Company had issued on a private placement basis 16% Secured Redeemable
Dehentures aggregating to Rs. 50 crores. The said Debenture were rated as
Care A by CRISIL, signifying adequate safety for timely servicing of debt
obligations and these Debentures are listed on Wholesale Debt Market
Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Essel Group, and all constituents thereof, including your Company believes
that Business cannot succeed in a society that fails. It is therefore
imperative for business houses, especially those in developing countries
like India, to invest in the future by taking part in socialbuilding
activities.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a very broad concept and includes
an obligation by the corporate to consider the interests of the society by
taking responsibility for the impact of its activities on customers,
suppliers, employees, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders.
With a view to make maximum effective contribution, the CSR activity of all
Essel Group Company has been unified and centralized at the group level.
During the year under review the employees and corporate entities of Essel
Group had participated in various community based activities including,
adoption of school(s)/ village(s) in tribal areas through the Ekal
Vidyalaya Foundation, awareness generation about the work being done by
Ekal which is the biggest nongovernmental education movement in the
country, involvement in the construction and administration of the Giobal
Vipassana Pagoda which is an international collaborative effort,
introduction of vocational courses through Taleem Foundation, contribution
in the form of time and expertise to the Global Foundation for
Civilizational Harmony and so forth.
EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION SCHEME
With a view to reward the present and future employees of the Company for
their contribution, encourage value creation and sharing, attract and
retain best talents, your Board has, subject to your approval, approved
introduction and implementation of an Employee Stock Option Scheme, for
allotment of options of upto 5% of paid-up capital to the employees of the
Company. Detailed proposal, in this regard, seeking Members approval, forms
part of notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting.
PUBLIC DEPOSITS
During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits
within the meaning of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 and rules made
thereunder.
DIRECTORS
During the year under review, your Board had appointed Mr. Sanjay Jain, as
an Additional Directorwith effectfrom October 16, 2008. Further your Board
had also appointed Mr. Surjit Banga as an Additional Director in the
category of Non-Executive Independent Director, with effect from January
16, 2009. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 260 of the Companies Act,
1956, Mr. Sanjay Jain and Mr. Surjit Banga holds office only upto the
conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. The
Company has received notice under Section 257 of the Companies Act, 1956
along with requisite deposits, proposing the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Jain
and Mr. Surjit Banga, as Directors of the Company liable to retire by
rotation. Resolution seeking your approval for the appointment of Mr.
Sanjay Jain and Mr. Surjit Banga as Directors of the Company has been
incorporated in the Notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting along
with their brief profile.
Mr. Subhash Chandra and Mr. V.V. Ranganathan, resigned as Directors of the
Company with effect from October 16, 2008 and December 25, 2008
respectively. Your Board places on record its deep appreciation for
contributions made by Mr. Subhash Chandra and Mr. V.V. Ranganathan during
their tenure as on the Board.
Dr. Manish Agarwal, Director of your Company is liable to retire by
rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, have
offered himself for reappointment.
AUDITORS
Statutory Auditors, M/s. MGB & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, retire
at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves
for re-appointment.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND
OUTGO
The Companys business operations comprises of Education Division and
Broadcasting Division. Since both these does not involve any manufacturing
activity, most of the Information required to be provided under
Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies
(Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules,
1988, is not applicable.
However the information as applicable are given hereunder:
Conservation of Energy:
ETC, being a service provider, requires minimal energy consumption and
every endeavour has been made to ensure optimal use of energy, avoid
wastages and conserve energy as far as possible.
Technology Absorption:
In its endeavour to obtain and deliver the best in all its business
operations, the Cornpany has been constantly active in harnessing and
tapping the latest and best technology in the industry.
Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo
Particulars of foreign currency earnings and outgo during the year are
given in Note No.14(b) of Schedule 16B to the Notes to the Accounts forming
part of the Annual Accounts.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
Information as required under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, its given
as an annexure forming part of this report.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Your Directors take this opportunity to place on record their appreciation
of the dedication and commitment of employees at all levels, Franchisees
and Business Partners that have contributed to the success of your Company.
Your Directors thank and express their gra itude for the support and co-
operation received from the Central and State Governments including
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Department of
Telecommunication and other stakeholders including viewers, producers,
vendors, financial institutions, banks, investors, service providers as
well as regulatory and government authorities.
For and on behalf of the Board
Punit Goenka
Chairman
Place: Mumbai
Date : June 16, 2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains forward looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited
to, risks inherent in the Companys growth strategy, acquisition plans,
dependence on certain businesses, dependence on availability of qualified
and trained manpower and other factors. The following discussion and
analysis should be read in conjunction with the companys financial
statements included herein and the notes thereto.
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Food and Grocery, Education and Entertainment make up the Top 3 middle
class expenditures in India. A CLSA late 2007 report surveying 1616
households showed that 9% of monthly expenditure of a middle class
household is on Education while 8.3% is on Entertainment. With the Middle
Class (higher than 2 lacs per annum income) set to grow from 14.5 million
households to 64 million households by 2015, Education and Entertainment
markets are on a strong growth trajectory. Whats more, there is a dearth
of quality schools in India and there is an expected shortage of about
15000 schools by 2015. Pre-schools are still a nascent segment with only
16-18% penetration in Urban India. The Government is encouraging public
private partnership in schools and colleges - a trend that bodes well for
your Company.
Entertainment continues to be a staple of Indian lives. The entertainment
industry has witnessed an era of Big Corporate Houses now turning prod
ucers of Bollywood films. The industry has also witnessed a demand for
better film/entertainment and thus demand for better viewing/ cinema halls/
multiplexes. We have also witnessed Films being made at 70 crore budgets
and thus the pressure to promote these films is even stronger. Bollywood
will witness more number of films releasing, growing at a pace of 15%.
There will be an increase in requirement for television
promotion/advertising. The Punjabi entertainment industry also promises
great growth opportunities in the coming years, with more players vying for
a place in the Punjabi entertainment industry market, the competition is
bound to get stiffer resulting in the production of better content thus
contributing to the overall growth of Punjabi genre.
2. COMPANY OVERVIEW
ETC Networks Limited (BSE: 532958 and NSE: ETC EQ) is probably the only
company in India with interest in the areas of Education and Entertainment-
two of the most exciting growth sectors in the Indian economy. The
Education division, Zee Learn is in the business of Improving Human Capital
from cradle to career. With interests in Early Childhood Development &
Education, School Education and Youth Vocational Institutes & Testing
Services, Zee Learn is one of the few integrated education players in the
country. The Entertainment division runs two channels - ETC Music and ETC
Punjabi. ETC Music is Indias premier Bollywood channel that is a must have
for any Bollywood release. ETC Punjabi is a premier Punjabi channel known
for its great mix of music, religious and interactive programming.
3. BUSINESS OPERATIONS
a) Education division - Zee Learn
Zee Learn - the Education division of ETC is an integrated education entity
specializing in design of pedagogical content, running, franchising and
consulting brick and mortar pre-school, schools and vocational institutes
and teacher training services. It has presence in 3 business verticals:
KIDZEE
Kidzee is Asias No. 1 chain of pre-schools. As on March 31, 2009, there
were 644 Kidzee pre-schools in more than 300 cities. Out of these 480, were
already operational. Kidzee is a pioneer in the space of organized pre-
schooling in India with the 1st Kidzee coming up in 2003. Till date, more
than 100,000 children have passed through a Kidzee and onwards to
successful growth in good, prestigious schools. In FY 2009, more than
30,000 children enrolled in a Kidzee.
Consistent with our strategy to lead innovation in the category, Kidzee
introduced a new child centric memodology iLLUME(TM) in October, 2008 under
Project Dolphin. Project Dolphin is a game changing innovation in the Pre-
school segment with a new business model thats a win-win for the
Franchisee and the Franchisor and the new iLLUME(TM) methodology. iLLUME
(TM) is unique to Kidzee and gives us a competitive advantage as the only
TM pedagogy in the preschool segment. During the year, 414 existing Kidzee
centers successfully transitioned to the new Dolphin model.
ZEE SCHOOLS
Zee Schools clocked impressive growth in expanding its footprint across
India. As on March 31, 2009, there were 31 schools who had signed up to be
Zee Schools and out of these, 25 schools are already operational.
The Company cracked the tough south zone market with 10 school signups.
Leading much needed innovation in the school segment, the Company developed
and rolled out a unique methodology- Litera Octave(TM). Litera Octave
(TM)ensures a childs best understanding of a concept through his/her own
unique learning style. It is a holistic approach to the achieving real
understanding vs. the current state of rote learning. During the year the
education division has entered into an arrangement for rendering
infrastructure, content and other services for a school in Mumbai.
YOUTH VOCATIONAL INSTITUTES
The Company caters to the Youth Segment through its vocational training
institutes Zee Institute of Creative Arts (ZICA) and Zee Institute of Media
Arts (ZIMA). The Company has successfully developed and implemented
franchisee model of its ZICA institute at Bhubaneswar and plans to add more
such institutes in India. It has also developed, new and contemporary
courses such as 1 year Diploma in Animation, 6 month certificate in VFX, 6
month certificate in Gaming and 6 months certificate in Animation keeping
in minds the need of industry and students. These courses will be rolled
out in ZIMA and ZICA over the next year.
b) Entertainment division
ETC Hindi
Indias leading Bollywood entertainment channel saw over 150 films
entertain the viewers, the flagship show ETC Bollywood business (formerly
known as bbiz) saw the biggest of names from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan on
the show to chat about their films. ETC dominated and led the space of
Bollywnod promotion. Every film released in 08-09 was on ETC platform.
Movie budgets saw a good growth in advertising budgets in 08-09. The
Bollywood industry saw Big corporate firms like UTV, Studio 18, EROS,
Percept Picture Company, Ashtavinayak, Ksera Sera promoting their films
very aggressively compared to the previous year. ETC showcased itself to be
a perfect amalgamation of Bollywood, Music, and Entertainment thereby
winning the confidence of Producers in the film industry.
ETC Channel Punjabi
ETC Channel Punjabi boasts an array of original programs across a range of
entertainment genres - religious, food-travel shows, kid show, women shows,
music shows, film trailers, Punjabi movies, comedy, fiction, youth,
lifestyle and interactive shows. Practically a Punjabi GEC - that touches
every life of a Punjabi.
ETC Punjabi continued with the dazzling events providing ample
opportunities for our advertisers vis a vis ground and on-air activities
providing them the value for money; in addition to the diverse bouquet of
entertainment and religious programming.
Key Programmes:
Garma Garam Dus Hazaar
A massive PR exercise; televised daily (Monday-Friday) for two hours, to
connect with the masses that not only entertains but also offers a prize of
Rs.10,000/- to its valued viewers.
Masti Da Funda
A weekly campus-show connecting the Youth of Punjab.
Step Forward: As the market leader we intend to step forward in giving a
fistful fight to the Hindi GECs in this Punjabi market. There has been a
conscious introspection to raise the bar of Punjabi Programming to a new
high, for its informed and esteemed Target Groups
The Company is implementing SAP as its operating software. This will
improve the response time of the Company and will enable it to take
advantages in procuring, planning and negotiating, The blue printing
exercise has been completed during the year ind he implementation will take
place during he first half of FY10.
4. BUSINESS STRATEGY
The key elements of ETC Networks Ltd. strategy during the year was to:
(1) Consolidate pre-school business.
(2) Expand education portfolio and;
(3) Continue the growth trajectory of Entertainment business.
a) Consolidate Pre-School Business
The key parts of consolidation were to expand into new territories,
improving capacity utilization and driving innovation. During the year, we
expanded our footprint from 550 to 644 pre-schools even after accounting
for those that were shut down due to non-compliance. We are developing new
initiatives and programs to improve capacity utilization at the pre-school.
Project Dolphin - our game changing innovation was implemented during the
year.
b) Expand education portfolio
The key parts to expanding education portfolio was to make Kidzee High an
important contributor to topline. During the year, the company changed the
brand name to Zee School with two different models - Mount Litera Zee
Schools catering to Metros and state capitals and Litera Valley Zee Schools
catering to smaller towns. The Company created a complete school package
through strategic tie-ups and in-house development. Focus on ZICA was
renewed with new course content and the opening of the first ZICA outside
of Mumbai in Bhubaneswar.
c) Continue the growth trajectory of Entertainment business
ETC music shall continue to be the leading platform for bollywood promotion
and music launches. With four new Punjabi channels the competition in the
Punjabi market has heated up, its survival for the fittest now, a perfect
setting for the growth of the Punjabi genre. ETC Channel Punjabi is all
geared up to meet new challenges and is in the process of strengthening its
content. The production of new inter-active and informative shows along
with the stand-up comedy shows are already in the pipe line.
5. FUTURE STRATEGY
With education and entertainment being 2 of the top 3 expenditures of
Indian Middle class, the Company is uniquely positioned to ride the growth
curve on the basis of the ride of the middle class and its incompe.
Further, the huge demand - supply gap in quality education means that
innovators will stand to gain. The Company aims to continue its focus on
providing quality education from cradle to career through Kidzee, Zee
Schools, ZICA & ZIMA and provide quality entertainment through programming
innovation in ETC Music and ETC Punjabi. Further, well aim to drive
profitable growth through proactive cost management and strong internal
controls. Our key focus areas looking ahead would be:
a) Sustainable annuity based growth on education business
Education business will gradually shift from a reliance on signing up new
franchises to a more balanced portfolio of enrolments revenue from current
centres and revenue from signing up new franchises. This is expected to
give more visibility of future earnings and also create a more sustainable
revenue stream.
b) Improve margins on entertainment business
ETC Music will focus on its core audience of Bollywood to drive profitable
revenue. ETC Punjabi will continue to focus on its Punjabi audience through
programming innovation.
c) Enter high growth segments to compliment current business
The Company will continuously strive to enter new segments that compliment
existing business in both education and entertainment.
FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL POSITION
Revenue
During the year under review the Companys revenue was generated from
Broadcasting of satellite television channels and Education. The Total
Income of the Company was Rs. 7,266 lacs. The net profit before tax of the
Company was Rs. 1,343 lacs.
The Total income includes Rs.4,647 lacs from Broadcasting Business and
Rs.2,619 lacs from Education Business. The Profit before tax of the company
from Broadcasting was Rs.1,441 lacs and Rs. (98) lacs from Education
Business.
Expenditure
During 2008-09, Operating costs of the Company were Rs.1770 lacs. The
Administration expenses and Personnel costs were Rs.1402 lacs and Rs.1471
lacs respectively and selling and distribution costs were Rs.931 lacs.
Financial costs were Rs.7 lacs. Amortization cost was Rs.341 lacs.
Operating costs of the company includes Rs.957 lacs from Broadcasting
Business and Rs.813 lacs from Education Business. Administrative expenses
include Rs.789 lacs from Broadcasting Business and Rs.613 lacs from
Education Business. Personnel costs include Rs.759 from Broadcasting
Business and Rs.712 lacs from Education Business. Selling and Distribution
costs of the company include Rs.436 lacs from Broadcasting Business and
Rs.495 lacs from Education Business. Financial Costs include Rs.5 lacs from
Broadcasting Business and Rs.2 lacs from Education Business. Amortization
Cost includes Rs.259 lacs from Broadcasting Business and Rs.82 lacs
Education Business.
Working Capital and Financial Management
With strong cash flows, treasury management was a key area of focus for the
management. The operating cash flows were directed towards effective
working capital management.
GROUP
Human Resources
The Company considers itself to be a service provider in the entertainment
and education industry and believe that the employees are at the core of
achieving it objectives. They are the key to achieve its vision and ar the
primary source of competitive advantage. Keepin with this belief, the
Company is proposing an ESO program subject to shareholders approval.
Internal Controi System and their adequacy
The Company has an elaborate documented system of internal controls to
ensure proper checks and balance of various processes. Internal Audit team
of Essel grou with qualified chartered accountants, conduct audit these
systems and procedures every quarter and repo to the Audit Committee of the
Board. The Company is fully committed to ensure an effective internal
contro environment so as to provide assurance to efficien operations and
security of assets. The Company look at internal audit as eyes and ears to
the management.
The Audit Committee reviews the quarterly and annual financial statements
and adequacy of disclosures, treatment of various items involving
accounting judgments and internal audit reports.
RISK FACTOR
The Company operates in a highly competitive industry that is attracting a
raft of new players and is subject to technological and regulatory changes.
With increasing number of players entering the Broadcasting Industry, more
specifically Entertainment and music channels, competition is ever
increasing. Even for educational business, the last few years has seen the
entry of host of new pre-schoos. Technological and regulatory changes have
spawned new platforms of delivery. The Company will need to stay ahead of
the game in developing content and business models to compete favourably
with competition and new technological scenarios.
New product launches might not be successful in the marketplace:
Recent launches as well as future launches may not be accepted by viewers
or parents. For Entertainment Business it could be because of quality of
programming, concept, marketing etc. while for Education Business it could
be because of quality of content and delivery.
The Company depends significantly on its senior management and other
skilled personnel and may find it difficult to replace them in todays
competitive scenario in case of separation.
The Companys success in large part depends on the abilities and continued
services of its senior management, as well as other skilled personnel,
including content development and sales personnel. There can be no
assurance that the Company will be able to locate or employ similar
qualified persons on acceptable terms in case current people choose to
separate themselves from the Company.
The Company relies on intellectual property that might not be adequately
protected under current laws. The Companys services are largely comprised
of content which it owns or has licenses to use. The company relies on
copyrights or trademark or other intellectual property laws to establish
and protect its right in these products.
There can be no assurance that the Companys right will not be challenged,
invalidated or circumvented or that the Company will successfully renew its
right or licenses. Third parties might be able to copy, infringe or
otherwise profit from the Companys right without its authorisation.
Real estate prices might make the business model unattractive for the
Franchisee
Although the Company has developed an attractive Franchisee model to
encourage distribution of wealth and enable rapid expansion, real estate
prices can have an impact on the returns of the Franchisee. This may lead
to erosion of the Companys competitiveness as a Franchisor.