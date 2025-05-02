iifl-logo
Eternal Ltd Book Closer

229.15
(-0.36%)
May 22, 2025|09:44:59 AM

Eternal Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

No Record Found

Eternal Ltd: Related News

Zomato's Q4 nosedives 78% on back of robust growth

Zomato’s Q4 nosedives 78% on back of robust growth

2 May 2025|09:05 AM

Zomato’s consolidated revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹5,833 Crore, versus ₹3,562 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Zomato to Trade as Eternal Ltd on NSE and BSE from April 9

Zomato to Trade as Eternal Ltd on NSE and BSE from April 9

4 Apr 2025|08:07 PM

The rebranding comes in line with Zomato’s strides beyond the food delivery business into several business segments and is a reflection of the diversified scope of Zomato’s operations.

MCA Approves Zomato's Rebranding as Eternal Limited

MCA Approves Zomato’s Rebranding as Eternal Limited

23 Mar 2025|01:53 PM

In conjunction with the renaming, there has been also an amendment to the company's Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA).

Top Stocks for Today - 21st March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 21st March 2025

21 Mar 2025|06:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Manappuram Finance, Hindalco, TVS Motor Company, etc.

Zomato & Jio Fin to enter Nifty50 replacing BPCL and Britannia

Zomato & Jio Fin to enter Nifty50 replacing BPCL and Britannia

24 Feb 2025|10:05 AM

The Nifty 200 index will also undergo a major restructuring. Under the new additions shall be Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th February 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 18th February 2025

18 Feb 2025|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI Cards, GMR Airports, Zomato, etc.

Top Stocks for Today - 7th February 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 7th February 2025

7 Feb 2025|07:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Ramco Cements, Apollo Tyres, etc.

Zomato's Q3 net profit dips more than half; Blinkit remains in loss

Zomato’s Q3 net profit dips more than half; Blinkit remains in loss

21 Jan 2025|09:07 AM

The food delivery aggregator’s EBITDA stood at ₹162 Crore, against ₹51 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Zomato Receives Rs 803 Cr GST Notice

Zomato Receives Rs 803 Cr GST Notice

13 Dec 2024|01:17 PM

A GST demand of Rs 410.70 crore with interest and a penalty of Rs 410.70 crore are included in the sum.

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

