Fact Enterprise Ltd Management Discussions

Fact Enterprise Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
FACT ENTERPRISE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
(A) ORGANIZATION PROFILE:
YOUR COMPANY is an ISO 9001:2000 certified real estate development Company
in India, engaged in business of construction, development and
redevelopment of buildings, shopping complexes, etc., mainly in Mumbai and
its suburbs. Our focus is mainly on real estate redevelopment, which
includes Society redevelopment, private redevelopment and redevelopment of
Cess Properties, which gives the Company the benefit of lower initial
expenses on land acquisitions. Our projects includes both commercial
malls/shopping Complexes as well as residential projects. We have an
integrated team of professionals.
Starting with Construction, Fact Enterprise Limited pursued a strategy of
vertical integration and diversified in media, for the future prospects of
this Company. With reference to our entry into the field of media and
entertainment, YOUR COMPANY has been successful in conducting a 2nd
addition of beauty pageant for teenage girls by the name of FACT UNIVERSAL
TEEN PAGEANT. YOUR COMPANY also launched another show called Fact
Supermodel which was telecasted worldwide in one of the famous TV channel.
Both of these shows got good response from the audience in terms of the
TRP which enhances the brand value of the Company in the media industry.
Your Company has also tied up with the known production house to produce
movies. Company has completed production process to movie called Main
Krishna Hoon and will be released by Eros International soon. Company has
also started producing another movie Kaanch of which first schedule has
already been completed and company expects that movie will be completed in
next year.
(B) Overall View:
India continues to be second fastest growing economy in the Asia Pacific
Region. Despite the global meltdown effect of the past two years, the
growth rate of Indian economy is estimated to be around 8% and it is
expected to sustain the same until year 2020. Infrastructure development
integrated with real estate development has been the backbone of such
sustained growth and continues to be the focal point for our economy. Your
Company has sustained growth and aspires to do so in the coming years.
Real estate sector witnessed a turnaround with signs of economic
stabilization and moderate growth in global economic performance during the
fiscal year. Property markets in India began to exhibit for a short while
signs of revival during the time. With the return on liquidity in the real
estate sector and firm prices in the recent months, cash flows of realty
players improved resulting in resumption of construction of stalled
projects and a few new launches as well.
Presently industry is facing lack of director and confidence, and is in
consolidation phase. Post sub prime crisis in the west and meld down in
Middle East, Asia continues to be growth area of the global economy.
Reserve bank of Indias recent increase in lending rates will invariably
lead to higher cost of funds for both developers as well as for end users.
This coupled with slowdown in demand and a tightening liquidity situation
will keep capital values under pressure.
The city of Mumbai is one of the prime business and commercial centers in
the world. Mumbai city is bestowed with the problems of old buildings,
slums & chawls which appear as dark spots on its white sheet creating
infrastructure bottle necks. Fact Enterprise Limited has aimed to utilize
these extra incentives to construct and generate FSI in years to come. Fact
Enterprise Limited has established itself into the western suburban of
Mumbai city where the population has witnessed a steep rise in the recent
past. The Company has identified some of its projects of construction of
commercial/residential retail malls for which Company plans to augment long
term resources of near about to 35 to 40 Crores.
Media, the fourth estate, when entwined with the entertainment component
represents an effective facet of consumers in India. Technology has played
a key role in influencing the entertainment industry, by redefining its
products, cost structure and distribution.
(C) Segment-wise Performance:
Your Company has identified segments reporting in terms of AS 17 issued by
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), these are Construction
/Property, Construction /Finance & Media. The Company has made an
investment of Rs.2256.90 Lacs in the field of Consultancy /Finance
/Investments /Media. Rs.379.50 lacs in construction/or property development
activities and Rs.366.03 lacs in media segment in the current financial
year.
(D) Outlook for the Company:
Your Company shall continue to lay thrust for obtaining optimum results and
minimize expenses in their business ventures to achieve better results in
the coming years.
(E) Opportunities and threats:
1) Opportunities:
* Introduction of new projects in the gamut of Companys activities.
* Improvement in the Global Economic Situation
* Various Stimulus packages by Governments globally for growth for the
Infrastructure Sector.
* Launch of various Beauty Pageant Shows like us
* Production of Part Animated Movie which has been untouched avenue in
entertainment segment
* Increasing disposable income in the hand of young individuals thereby
leading a huge viewer ship space.
* Marketing of DVD, CD as home Video Segment has becoming more profitable.
2) Threats:
* Lack of Brand presence
* Depressed prices has affected Real Estate Market during the year and
there Could be a Spill over effect.
* Variations in viewers taste and preferences.
* Competition from the peers.
* Valuation methodology and accounting practice in broadcasting business
may change.
* Spat of New TV Channels has been launched every year.
(F) Risks & Concerns:
* Macro Economic factors including economic and political developments.
* Natural Calamities which affect the Industrial Sector Generally.
* Dependence on availability and performance of subcontractors.
* Lack of geographical presence as operations are only Mumbai based.
* Lack of adequate infrastructure Facility Long gestation period (life
cycle) of projects from land acquisition to completion of the project. Lack
of accuracy in estimating overall risks, market cycles, revenue or costs in
respect of a project, may adversely affect our projects too.
* Delay in execution of redevelopment projects due to unavoidable delay in
receiving required consents from the concerned authorities.
* Volatility of share prices on listing.
(G) Future Outlook:
Mumbai being the commercial hub of India, need for housing has been on an
upwards trend since years. As the standard of living of masses has
improved, need for good and permanent housing has also increased. This
situation has given an impetus to real estate developers like YOUR COMPANY,
as our main focus is on slum rehabilitation, a boost to provide permanent
dwellings to slum rehabilitants.
(H) Companys Strategy:
* Our projects are self financing i.e. Sales and bookings begin at the
initial stage of our projects which facilitates us to construct the
projects and develop new projects without taking any help of external
finances.
* Maintaining a tight control over costs, improving cost to income ratios
* Increasing productivity across all functions.
* We tend to enter into joint ventures with experienced concerns for
handling bigger projects for building brand equity and expansion of our
business. We do not have any technical or other collaboration.
* We hire contractors who bring in necessary equipments, plant and
machinery etc. as per the project requirements.
* We focus on building superior infrastructure, using best quality and most
cost effective economic materials. The Contractors hired are experienced
and use technology evolving in construction sector and hence implement new
projects faster and in a more efficient manner.
* We conduct marketing of our projects through real estate agencies, site
office. Advertisement mediums like: bill boards, newspapers, participation
in property exhibitions and most convincing word of mouth through our
existing customers.
(I) Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:
Your Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls, to
ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from
unauthorized use or disposal and commercial transactions are authorized.
Recorded and reported correctly. The internal controls are supplemented by
an extensive programme of internal, external audits and periodic review by
the management. The system is designed to adequately ensure that financial
and other records are reliable for presenting financial information and
other data and maintaining accountability of assets.
(J) Human Resources:
Human resource is the most performing asset of any organizations. We
believe that business is a byproduct of relationships. Regular training and
development programmes are conducted for the employees to help them in
improving their performance levels and in ultimately increasing the level
of performance of the Company. Good congenial environment prevails in Your
Company.
Performance appraisal of employees is done on a regular basis. Our
employees have an Opportunity of participation for giving suggestions
towards various management decisions. This helps them to improve their
decision making power, increases their motivation and morale which
ultimately results into increasing their productivity.
(H) AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS:
* Indian Economic Studies has conferred upon M/s. Fact Enterprise Limited
an excellence award for its incredible performance and also has graced Mr.
Rajiv Kashyap., Managing Director of the Company by granting Udyog Ratna
Award.
* All India Achievers Foundation has conferred upon Mr.Rajiv Kashyap, an
All India Achievers Award.
* Mr. Rajiv Kashyap has also been graced with awards like Best Citizen
Awards, Best Corporate Citizen Award.
* Mr. Rajiv Kashyap has been honored with Pride of Asia Award which was
organized by the Integration of Peace Society at Dubai (UAE).