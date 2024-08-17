iifl-logo-icon 1
Fact Enterprise Ltd Share Price

0.46
(2.22%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Fact Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0.46

Prev. Close

0.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.46

Day's Low

0.46

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fact Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fact Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Fact Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:27 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 99.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fact Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

15.27

15.27

15.27

19.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.93

13.94

14.1

14.25

Net Worth

29.2

29.21

29.37

33.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

-0.04

-0.12

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.16

-0.66

0.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-89.15

-62.41

19.09

24.4

EBIT growth

-84.41

-60.28

89.32

-502.19

Net profit growth

-84.41

-60.28

92.5

-542.66

No Record Found

Fact Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fact Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

GAGAN PANDEY

Director

PRAVESH KAMAT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fact Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Fact Enterprise Limited is an India-based real estate development company. The Company is engaged in the business of construction, development and redevelopment of buildings, shopping complexes, mainly in Mumbai and its suburbs. Its focus is mainly on real estate redevelopment, which includes society redevelopment, private redevelopment and redevelopment of cess properties. The Companys projects includes both commercial malls/shopping complexes, as well as residential projects. Fact Enterprise Limited operates in two segments: construction/property, and construction/finance and media. Fact Enterprise Limited, an ISO 9001: 2000 certified Company was incorporated in the year 1993, The company is listed in Bombay Stock Exchange. Fact Enterprise Limited has undertaken several big and prestigious projects in and around Mumbai and has been successful in earning fair returns. The success of the Company is based on three factors i.e. quality, cost and time. With all these experiences the Company has now ventured into media.
QUICKLINKS FOR Fact Enterprise Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

