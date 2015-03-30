To,

The Members of Fact Enterprise Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present the 23rd Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2016.

I. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Particulars Year ended 31-3-2016 Year ended 31-3-2015 (Rs. in Lacs) (Rs. in Lacs) Turnover 0.00 0.00 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (4.52) (4.52) Less: (i) Interest: 0.0 0.00 (ii) Depreciation 0.30 0.30 Profit after Interest and Depreciation (4.82) (4.82) Profit before Taxation (4.82) (4.82) Provision for Taxation (after adjustment of deferred Tax) (0.0) 0.00 Profit after Tax (4.82) (4.82) Add: Amount brought Forward from last year 0.00 0.00 Amount Available for Appropriation (4.82) (4.82) Less: Appropriations: Amount Transferred to General Reserve 0.00 0.00 Interim Dividend / Proposed Dividend 0.00 0.00 Provision for tax on proposed Dividend 0.00 0.00 Balance carried to Balance Sheet (4.82) (4.82)

II FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AS A MEASURE OF OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

In this challenging environment & recession your Company has managed to post profits in the financial year 2014-2016. Following table depicts the financial performance of the Company in brief:

Particulars AS ON 31-3-2016 AS ON 31-3-2015 (Rs. In Lacs) (Rs. In Lacs). Working Capital 28.49 28.49 Total Income (4.82) (4.82) Net Profit After Tax (4.82) (4.82)

DIVIDEND

To conserve the resources, your directors do not recommend the dividend on equity shares.

IV DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

As required under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 2013 your Directors confirm that:

(i) In the preparation of annua! accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

(ii) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year 2015-2016 and of the profit & loss of the Company for the period ended 31st March, 2016.

(iii) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(iv) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on going concern basis.

V DIRECTORS:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Swati Thakur retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

VI AUDITORS:

M/s C P PANDEY& Co, Chartered Accountants, retire as the Auditors of your Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being, eligible, offer themselves for reappointment. The Company has received an eligibility certificate from the said C P PANDEY& Co, Chartered Accountants under section 224(1) of the Companies Act 2013.

VIL AUDITORS REPORT:

Observations made in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and therefore do not call for comments under Section 217(3) of the Companies Act 2013.

VIII CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A separate report on Corporate Governance is furnished as a part of the Directors Report and a certificate from the Auditors regarding the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to the said Report.

IX FIXED DEPOSIT:

During the year under review, your Company has not invited any deposit from the public.

X PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Your Company does not have any employee whose particulars are to be given pursuant to the provisions of section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees Rules, 1975).

XII ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Information pursuant to section 217 (1) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 is furnished hereunder

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

Your Company is regularly finding out the areas from where the energy can be conserved. As your Company is basically in construction of building so there is no power and fuel requirement as such.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Your Company is regularly finding out ways used in the process of adoption of new technology in the construction of building.

C. ENVIRONMENT:

Your Company is not involved in any type of activity hazardous to the environment and does not discharge any type of trade effluents (solid, liquid or gaseous) causing pollution.

D. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO:

There were no foreign exchange earnings or outgo by way of either imports, exports or expenses during the year.

XIII ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Board of Directors wishes to place on record their sincere appreciation and acknowledges with gratitude to the companies valued clients, Bankers, Securities Exchange Board of India and the Share holders for their continued co-operation and support. The Directors also wish to place on record their sincere appreciation of the Company employees at all levels for their sincere efforts and commitment in their duties without which the results achieved by your Company would not have been possible and look forward to their continued support.