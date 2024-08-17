Fact Enterprise Ltd Summary

Fact Enterprise Limited is an India-based real estate development company. The Company is engaged in the business of construction, development and redevelopment of buildings, shopping complexes, mainly in Mumbai and its suburbs. Its focus is mainly on real estate redevelopment, which includes society redevelopment, private redevelopment and redevelopment of cess properties. The Companys projects includes both commercial malls/shopping complexes, as well as residential projects. Fact Enterprise Limited operates in two segments: construction/property, and construction/finance and media. Fact Enterprise Limited, an ISO 9001: 2000 certified Company was incorporated in the year 1993, The company is listed in Bombay Stock Exchange. Fact Enterprise Limited has undertaken several big and prestigious projects in and around Mumbai and has been successful in earning fair returns. The success of the Company is based on three factors i.e. quality, cost and time. With all these experiences the Company has now ventured into media.