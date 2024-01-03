Fem Care Pharma Ltd merged Management Discussions

Fem Care Pharma Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions

FEM CARE PHARMA LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The year in retrospect has been highly turbulent and challenging for the world economy. The unprecendented financial crisis, probably the worst since the great depression era, has shaken the foundation of some of the strongest economies in the world. India has not been immune to this global upheaval and meltdown. Though there are signs of recovery it is too early to predict signals of full fledged recovery. The Company business segments are Personal Care products, pharmaceutical and speciality chemical business. The Personal Care business continues to account for over 75 per cent of the Companys sales turnover. During the year 2008-09, the consumer care business grew by 14 per cent, the Pharmaceutical business by 26 per cent and Chemical business grew by 67 percent. The overall market environment continues to be very competitive. In the face of an intense competitive scenario and despite difficult economic conditions, the Company reinforced its leadership in the consumer segment and achieved a commendable business performance. During the year your company introduced several new products and revamped some of our current offerings to better suit consumer tastes. During the year under review, we re-launched Fem Hair Removing Cream as Fem Complete Hair Removing System With Dual Care range now comprises of three variants and four fragrances. Fem Complete Hair Removing System With Dual Care and Fem Herbal Bleach are led by its new brand ambassador PRIETY ZINTA