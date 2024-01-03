Fem Care Pharma Ltd merged Management Discussions

Fem Care Pharma Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
FEM CARE PHARMA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The year in retrospect has been highly turbulent and challenging for the
world economy. The unprecendented financial crisis, probably the worst
since the great depression era, has shaken the foundation of some of the
strongest economies in the world. India has not been immune to this global
upheaval and meltdown. Though there are signs of recovery it is too early
to predict signals of full fledged recovery.
The Company business segments are Personal Care products, pharmaceutical
and speciality chemical business. The Personal Care business continues to
account for over 75 per cent of the Companys sales turnover. During the
year 2008-09, the consumer care business grew by 14 per cent, the
Pharmaceutical business by 26 per cent and Chemical business grew by 67
percent. The overall market environment continues to be very competitive.
In the face of an intense competitive scenario and despite difficult
economic conditions, the Company reinforced its leadership in the consumer
segment and achieved a commendable business performance.
During the year your company introduced several new products and revamped
some of our current offerings to better suit consumer tastes. During the
year under review, we re-launched Fem Hair Removing Cream as Fem Complete
Hair Removing System With Dual Care range now comprises of three variants
and four fragrances. Fem Complete Hair Removing System With Dual Care and
Fem Herbal Bleach are led by its new brand ambassador PRIETY ZINTA