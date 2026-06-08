Foseco Crucible India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.93
18.41
21.42
26.24
Depreciation
-5.65
-5.34
-4.22
-4.66
Tax paid
-6.77
-5.29
-7.54
-9.64
Working capital
-3.6
-8.12
11.06
5.64
Other operating items
Operating
-7.09
-0.34
20.71
17.57
Capital expenditure
3.6
13.15
6.57
-31.18
Free cash flow
-3.49
12.8
27.28
-13.6
Equity raised
205.59
180.02
155.62
129.44
Investing
0
0
0
-4.97
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
4.48
2.24
Net in cash
202.1
192.82
187.39
113.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.