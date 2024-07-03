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Foseco Crucible India Ltd Share Price Live

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1,199.3
(-0.03%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,200
  • Day's High1,200
  • 52 Wk High1,964
  • Prev. Close1,199.65
  • Day's Low1,189
  • 52 Wk Low 1,155
  • Turnover (lac)33.28
  • P/E22.8
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value250.28
  • EPS52.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)671.61
  • Div. Yield1.04
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Foseco Crucible India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

₹1,200

Prev. Close

₹1,199.65

Turnover(Lac.)

₹33.28

Day's High

₹1,200

Day's Low

₹1,189

52 Week's High

₹1,964

52 Week's Low

₹1,155

Book Value

₹250.28

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

671.61

P/E

22.8

EPS

52.59

Divi. Yield

1.04

Foseco Crucible India Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2025

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22 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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29 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 19

Record Date: 14 Aug, 2025

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Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:34 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 76.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 76.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 22.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Foseco Crucible India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

128.97

125.52

124.15

119.75

Net Worth

131.77

128.32

126.95

122.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.85

128.55

107.36

111.37

yoy growth (%)

-16.87

19.73

-3.59

25.59

Raw materials

-45.15

-51.82

-36.39

-36.56

As % of sales

42.25

40.31

33.89

32.83

Employee costs

-15.53

-18.23

-16.87

-15.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.93

18.41

21.42

26.24

Depreciation

-5.65

-5.34

-4.22

-4.66

Tax paid

-6.77

-5.29

-7.54

-9.64

Working capital

-3.6

-8.12

11.06

5.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.87

19.73

-3.59

25.59

Op profit growth

-38.62

-23.8

-21.02

41.11

EBIT growth

-51.48

-14.03

-18.35

68.93

Net profit growth

-107.12

-5.52

-16.33

68.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012

Gross Sales

113.4

113.68

108.75

99.66

98.61

Excise Duty

5.72

5.27

0

0

0

Net Sales

107.69

108.41

108.75

99.66

98.61

Other Operating Income

3.69

1.45

1.3

1.32

0.72

Other Income

2.45

2.8

0.8

2.31

1.13

Foseco Crucible India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

467.25

36.399,483.3455.850.32498.5981.98

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

377.55

61.897,796.46-624.420785.71172.04

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

1,089.65

171.65,003.897.10.0931.2344.41

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

189.9

32.521,368.7712.81.13276.3998.22

Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd

1,199.3

22.8671.61-1.41.0437.35250.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Foseco Crucible India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Maithilee Tambolkar

Non Executive Director

Aniruddha Karve

Non Executive Director

Jonathan Percival

Independent Director

Ulhas N Gaoli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Jindal

Director & Manager

Poonam Bopshetti

Independent Director

CHANDRASHEKHAR CHITALE

Registered Office

B-11 MIDC Indl Area,

Waluj,

Maharashtra - 431136

Tel: 91-0240-6652523/6652520

Website: http://www.morganmms.com

Email: rupesh.khokle@morganplc.com, Admin.India@morganpic

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Morganite Crucible (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc., a global pioneer in advanced material technology and innovative solutions worldwide. The Company dates back to 18...
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Reports by Foseco Crucible India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Foseco Crucible India Ltd share price today?

The Foseco Crucible India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1199.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Foseco Crucible India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Foseco Crucible India Ltd is ₹671.61 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Foseco Crucible India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Foseco Crucible India Ltd is 22.8 and 4.79 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Foseco Crucible India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Foseco Crucible India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Foseco Crucible India Ltd is ₹1155 and ₹1964 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Foseco Crucible India Ltd?

Foseco Crucible India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.33%, 3 Years at 7.07%, 1 Year at -18.91%, 6 Month at -20.97%, 3 Month at -5.66% and 1 Month at -14.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Foseco Crucible India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Foseco Crucible India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 76.77 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 22.83 %

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