Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorRefractories
Open₹1,200
Prev. Close₹1,199.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.28
Day's High₹1,200
Day's Low₹1,189
52 Week's High₹1,964
52 Week's Low₹1,155
Book Value₹250.28
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)671.61
P/E22.8
EPS52.59
Divi. Yield1.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
128.97
125.52
124.15
119.75
Net Worth
131.77
128.32
126.95
122.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.85
128.55
107.36
111.37
yoy growth (%)
-16.87
19.73
-3.59
25.59
Raw materials
-45.15
-51.82
-36.39
-36.56
As % of sales
42.25
40.31
33.89
32.83
Employee costs
-15.53
-18.23
-16.87
-15.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.93
18.41
21.42
26.24
Depreciation
-5.65
-5.34
-4.22
-4.66
Tax paid
-6.77
-5.29
-7.54
-9.64
Working capital
-3.6
-8.12
11.06
5.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.87
19.73
-3.59
25.59
Op profit growth
-38.62
-23.8
-21.02
41.11
EBIT growth
-51.48
-14.03
-18.35
68.93
Net profit growth
-107.12
-5.52
-16.33
68.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
113.4
113.68
108.75
99.66
98.61
Excise Duty
5.72
5.27
0
0
0
Net Sales
107.69
108.41
108.75
99.66
98.61
Other Operating Income
3.69
1.45
1.3
1.32
0.72
Other Income
2.45
2.8
0.8
2.31
1.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
467.25
|36.39
|9,483.34
|55.85
|0.32
|498.59
|81.98
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
377.55
|61.89
|7,796.46
|-624.42
|0
|785.71
|172.04
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
1,089.65
|171.6
|5,003.89
|7.1
|0.09
|31.23
|44.41
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
189.9
|32.52
|1,368.77
|12.8
|1.13
|276.39
|98.22
Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd
1,199.3
|22.8
|671.61
|-1.4
|1.04
|37.35
|250.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Maithilee Tambolkar
Non Executive Director
Aniruddha Karve
Non Executive Director
Jonathan Percival
Independent Director
Ulhas N Gaoli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jindal
Director & Manager
Poonam Bopshetti
Independent Director
CHANDRASHEKHAR CHITALE
B-11 MIDC Indl Area,
Waluj,
Maharashtra - 431136
Tel: 91-0240-6652523/6652520
Website: http://www.morganmms.com
Email: rupesh.khokle@morganplc.com, Admin.India@morganpic
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Morganite Crucible (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc., a global pioneer in advanced material technology and innovative solutions worldwide. The Company dates back to 18...
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Reports by Foseco Crucible India Ltd
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