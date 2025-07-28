|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2025
|22 May 2025
|please note the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 22, 2025 - Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Statements Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) and Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed Notice convening the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Integrated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Please note that the AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 11:00 am (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Notice of AGM along with the Annual Report for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 is also being made available on the website of the Company at: https://www.morganmms.com/en-gb/investors/annual-reports/ (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.07.2025) Summary of proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 21,2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.08.2025)
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