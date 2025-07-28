iifl-logo

Foseco Crucible India Ltd AGM

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
1,199.3
(-0.03%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Morganite Crucib CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Aug 202522 May 2025
please note the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 22, 2025 - Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Statements Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) and Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed Notice convening the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Integrated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Please note that the AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 11:00 am (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Notice of AGM along with the Annual Report for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 is also being made available on the website of the Company at: https://www.morganmms.com/en-gb/investors/annual-reports/ (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.07.2025) Summary of proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 21,2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.08.2025)

Morganite Crucib: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Foseco Crucible India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.