|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 May 2026
|29 Apr 2026
|Foseco Crucible (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results 2. To consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. In connection with above mentioned subject matter, please note the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 05, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|Morganite Crucible India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited financial results along with limited review of the Company for the third quarter ended December 31 2025 and following the integration of MCIL and FIL MCIL has become a subsidiary of FIL. As a result it is necessary to undertake the Audit of special purpose accounts for the period to ensure that FIL can consolidate its accounts appropriately. These are essential for maintaining proper financial records and compliance with relevant accounting standards and regulatory requirements. With reference to the above captioned subject this is to inform you that as per Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of Morganite Crucible (India) Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 11th February 2026 has approved and taken on record . (As per BSE announcement dated on : 11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|12 Nov 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of Morganite Crucible (India) Limited (Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, November 12, 2025 to transact the business.
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Morganite Crucible India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited financial results with limited review of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended September 30 2025 the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter & half year ended on Sept 30, 2025, along with limited review report pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 which were approved & taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 11th November 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|Quarterly Results Morganite Crucible India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, that meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at registered office of the Company To consider and approve unaudited financial results with limited review of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :04.08.2025) The outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on August 6, 2025 The Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended as on June 30, 2025 were considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on August 6, 2025 The Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended as on June 30, 2025 were considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2025, along with limited review report pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 which were approved & taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 06th August 2025 . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2025)
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