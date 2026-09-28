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FRESITA PROTEINS LIMITED Balance Sheet

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150.13
(-5.00%)
Sep 28, 2026|01:08:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

9.75

2.5

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

76.45

-0.13

-0.13

-0.15

Net Worth

86.2

2.37

2.37

2.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

0

0.05

Total Liabilities

86.2

2.39

2.37

2.4

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.14

0.14

0.18

Networking Capital

78.55

2.21

2.12

2.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.14

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

74.86

2.49

2.18

2.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.22

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.42

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

Cash

7.52

0.03

0.12

0.18

Total Assets

86.2

2.38

2.38

2.39

Sarda Proteins : related Articles

No Record Found

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