FRESITA PROTEINS LIMITED Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
9.75
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.45
-0.13
-0.13
-0.15
Net Worth
86.2
2.37
2.37
2.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0
0.05
Total Liabilities
86.2
2.39
2.37
2.4
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.14
0.14
0.18
Networking Capital
78.55
2.21
2.12
2.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.14
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
74.86
2.49
2.18
2.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.22
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.42
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
Cash
7.52
0.03
0.12
0.18
Total Assets
86.2
2.38
2.38
2.39
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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