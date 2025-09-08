AGM 30/09/2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th September, 2025 Intimation of Record date and Book Closure for e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Proceeding of 34th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2025 through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)