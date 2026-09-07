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FRESITA PROTEINS LIMITED Board Meeting

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142.63
(-5.00%)
Sep 29, 2026|04:01:00 PM

Sarda Proteins CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/09/2025calendar-icon
29/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Sep 202631 Aug 2026
Sarda Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and fix the day date time and venue/mode of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. To approve the notice convening the AGM and authorize the dispatch of the same to the members. 3. To fix the dates for the closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of the AGM. 4. To appoint a scrutinizer for conducting the remote e-voting and e-voting process during the AGM. 5. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. Approved Agenda as per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.09.2026)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202631 Jul 2026
Sarda Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve attached Board of Directors of the Company has approved the issuance of equity shares on a rights basis for an amount not exceeding 10,000 lakhs (Rights Equity Shares, and such issue, the Rights Issue or Issue), in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and the rules made thereunder, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.08.2026)
Board Meeting15 Jul 20269 Jul 2026
Sarda Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026. AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.07.2026)
Board Meeting4 Jul 20261 Jul 2026
Sarda Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Increase In Authorised Equity Share Capital of company From ?130000000 (Rupees Thirteen Crore Only) To ? 1000000000 (Rupees One Hundred Crore Only). 2. Alteration In Object Clause of MOA 3. Approve draft EGM notice 4. Appointment of scrutinizer for EGM AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.07.2026) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, July 4, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.07.2026)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202628 Apr 2026
Sarda Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve standalone Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2026. Results - Standalone Audited Financial results for the quater and financial year ended on 31st March 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.04.2026) Submission of Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.08.2026)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202618 Mar 2026
Outcome for Board Meeting Held on Today I.E., March 18, 2026
Board Meeting14 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Sarda Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025 Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st Dec 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)
Board Meeting8 Dec 20258 Dec 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08-12-2025 Intimation of appointment of additional directors of the Company
Board Meeting29 Nov 202521 Nov 2025
Sarda Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025. Sarda Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.11.2025) Results - Financial Results 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.11.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Sarda Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Sarda Proteins Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025

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