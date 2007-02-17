Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
230.91
223.03
137.32
Net Worth
230.93
223.05
137.34
Minority Interest
Debt
3.51
4.23
0.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.58
26.56
0
Total Liabilities
262.02
253.84
138.03
Fixed Assets
7.57
7.42
0.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
227.61
220.55
91.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.83
7.33
3.25
Networking Capital
21.42
15.46
27.74
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.63
5.57
5.27
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.86
21.94
27
Sundry Creditors
-1.37
-1.69
-0.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.7
-10.36
-3.55
Cash
3.58
3.1
15.23
Total Assets
262.01
253.86
138.03
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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