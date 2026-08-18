No Record Found
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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
230.91
223.03
137.32
Net Worth
230.93
223.05
137.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
135.53
122
95.64
55.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
135.53
122
95.64
55.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.27
1.31
8.32
57.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,090
|37.32
|6,78,629.02
|5,345.52
|0.55
|19,671.19
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,009
|145.05
|3,21,854.13
|1,117.6
|0.07
|1,533.6
|63.55
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
1,121
|23.37
|2,63,769.46
|3,444.56
|0.77
|13,222.36
|447.61
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
249.8
|231.3
|1,64,946.48
|105.24
|0.23
|219.04
|50.37
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
CHOLAFIN
1,888.05
|28.1
|1,61,251.93
|1,653.59
|0.11
|8,833.38
|358.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
302 3rd flr Kanchejunga Bldg18,
Barakhamba Rd,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd
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