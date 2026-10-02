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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
52.65
8.46
8.46
28.46
Preference Capital
0
0
20
0
Reserves
193.55
162.21
118.86
80.85
Net Worth
246.2
170.67
147.32
109.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,678.98
1,507.57
1,129.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,678.98
1,507.57
1,129.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
6.4
9.64
8.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,230
|39.91
|3,00,790.84
|2,826
|0.72
|34,702
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
179.1
|12.45
|2,23,579.97
|4,535.59
|2.23
|36,452.27
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,099
|32.29
|1,12,107.68
|1,085.97
|0.18
|15,275.48
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
174
|15.18
|71,871.14
|1,636
|1.35
|26,245.64
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
732.4
|22.53
|60,380.49
|605.89
|0.55
|10,676.55
|228.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
German House Nr Bharat Petrol,
Pump Opp Kochrab Ashram Paldi,
Gujarat - 380007
Tel: +91 7211133101/9723555100
Website: http://www.germansteel.in
Email: secretarial@germansteel.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by German Green Steel & Power Ltd
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