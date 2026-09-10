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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15.18
19.44
19.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
138.32
94.6
82.75
Net Worth
153.5
114.04
102.19
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
456.97
278.33
304.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
456.97
278.33
304.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
14.45
9.81
5.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
128.9
|33.92
|5,203.26
|59.56
|0.7
|102.72
|52.03
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
880.95
|51.91
|3,492.24
|15.16
|0
|785.3
|317.97
M & B Engineering Ltd
MBEL
265.9
|19.27
|1,519.9
|14.64
|0.38
|264.7
|114.75
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
55.36
|22.32
|1,248.04
|10.88
|0
|341.97
|32.61
BEML Land Assets Ltd
BLAL
160.1
|291.09
|666.73
|-0.47
|0
|0.98
|0.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Jawahar Hariram Hemrajaui
ED / MD / CEO / Promoter
Eshan Jawahar Hemrajaui
Non Executive Director
Prakash Bagla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunaina Primlani Gera
Independent Non Exe. Director
Siddharth Nandkishore Bafna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nandita Khurana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Shivdhari Singh
503-504 5th Flr A Wing,
Marathon Futurex Lower Parel-E,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: +91 22 6103 3456
Website: http://www.glasswallsystems.in
Email: compliance@glasswallsystem.com
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Summary
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Reports by Glass Wall Systems India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.