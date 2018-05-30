To,

The Members,

GOLDEN CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 23Rd Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2018.

1. Performance of the Company

The Boards Report is prepared based on the stand alone financial statements of the company.

Particulars 2017-18 2016-2017 Sales 30.10 8.12 Other income 0.35 - Depreciation & Amortization expenses 0.00 0.00 Other expenses 19.15 6.76 Profit/ Loss before Tax 11.29 1.35 Tax Expenses 3.25 0.45 Profit/Loss after Tax 8.04 0.90

During the Financial year 2017-18, company has achieved growth in terms of turnover as compare to the performance of last year. The turnover of the company has been increased by Rs. 2197996/-during the Financial Year 2017-18. Accordingly the net profit of the company has also increased to Rs. 804976/- during the Financial year 2017-18 as compare to profit of the preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 90062/- The Company will try to achieve the performance next year by making more initiative in the activities of the company.

2. DIVIDEND:

With a view to enlarge the business operations of the Company, your directors did not recommend any Dividend for the year under review. There is no amount has been transferred to Reserves.

3. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Mr. Bhavik Nimavat, Director of the Company retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for reappointment.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section 6 of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16 b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015.

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company has been changed during the Financial Year 2017-18.

SR NO. NAME OF DIRECTOR DESIGNATION APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION DATE OF APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION 1 Mr. Uday Mehta Additional Independent Director Appointment 29/04/2017 2 Mrs. Kruti Kapadia Additional Woman Director Appointment 29/04/2017 3 Mr. Bhavin Shah Additional& Managing Director Appointment 12/06/2017 4 Mr. Kuldeep Singh Shaktawat Non-Executive - Independent Director Resignation 12/06/2017 5 Mrs. Mona Ramdebhai Baraiya Non-Executive - Independent Director Resignation 12/06/2017 6 Mr. Manish Dave Non-Executive - Independent Director Resignation 18/07/2017 7 Mr. Sanjaysinh Jadeja Non-Executive Non Independent Director Resignation 18/07/2017 8. Mr. Himanshu Nakarani Non-Executive Non Independent Director Resignation 18/07/2017 9. Mr. Bhavin Shah Additional& Managing Director Resignation 16/12/2017 10. Mr. Bhavik Nimavat Additional Director Appointment 16/12/2017

4. Meetings:

During the year 12 Board Meetings and Four Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The dates on which the said Board meetings were held:

SR. NO. BOARD MEETING

1 24.04.2017

2 29.04.2017

3 29.05.2017

4 12.06.2017

5 07.07.2017

6 18.07.2017

7 14.08.2017

8 07.09.2017

9 03.10.2017

10 14.11.2017

11 16.12.2017

12 14-02-2018

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

5. Committees:

The company has several committees which have been established as a part of best corporate governance practices and are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statues.

The Board has constituted following Committees.

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details with respect to the compositions, powers, roles, terms of reference etc. of relevant committees are given in detail in the ‘Report on Corporate Governance of the company which forms part of this Annual Report.

6. Extracts of Annual Return:

Pursuant to sub-section 3(a) of Section 134 and sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act 2013, read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 the extracts of the Annual Return as at March 31, 2018 forms part of this report as "Annexure I".

7. STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDIT REPORT:

CA VANDANA PATEL, (Membership No.: 144985), Chartered Accountants, has been appointed as statutory auditors of the company for the financial year 2017-18 to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of existing statutory auditor of the Company. In this regard, the Company has received a certificate from the auditors to the effect that if they are appointed, it would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors comments on your companys accounts for year ended March 31, 2017-18 are self explanatory in nature and do not require any explanation as per provisions of Section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Notes to the accounts referred to in Auditors report are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

8. Internal Financial Control:

During the year, the Company continued to implement their suggestions and recommendations to improve the control environment. Their scope of work includes review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas.

9. COST RECORDS:

Pursuant to Section-148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, Company does not fall under the criteria for maintaining cost record for the financial year 2017-18.

10.SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, your company had appointed M/s. A. Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, as its Secretarial Auditors to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the company for FY 2017-18. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2017-18 is annexed to this report as "Annexure II". The Board of Directors of the Company has discussed the same at arms length and undertaken to take the corrective steps on Qualifications raised by Secretarial Auditor in Secretarial Audit Report.

Secretarial Auditor report (MR-3) is self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

11. Nomination And Remuneration Policy

The Board has on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration / Compensation Committee framed a policy on directors appointment and remuneration of Directors including criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes, independence of directors and remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. The policy is annexed to this report as "Annexure III".

12. Board Evaluation:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") under Regulation 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed.

13. Deposits

Your company has not accepted any fixed deposits from the public within the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the disclosures required as per Rule 8(5)(v)&(vi) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, read with Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to your Company.

14. Corporate Governance

The Company believes that good Corporate Governance is a continuous process and it is our continuous endeavor to achieve good governance, by way of a conscious and conscientious effort whereby ensuring the truth, transparency, accountability and responsibility in all our dealings with all our stakeholders.

A separate section on Corporate Governance Standards followed by your Company, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 is enclosed as Annexure to this Report. The Report on Corporate Governance also contains certain disclosures required under Companies Act, 2013.

A certificate from CA VANDANA PATEL, Chartered Accountants, conforming compliance to the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, is annexed to this Report, is annexed to this Report.

15. Vigil Mechanism;

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established.

16. Conservation of Energy& absorption of Technology

(a) Conservation of energy: (i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy N.A (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy N.A (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments N.A (b) Technology absorption: (i) the efforts made towards technology absorption N.A (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution N.A (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- N.A (a) the details of technology imported N.A (b) the year of import; N.A (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed N.A (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof N.A (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development N.A

17. Foreign Exchange Earnings / Outgo:-

As the Company has not carried out any activities relating to the export and import during the financial year. There is no foreign exchange expenses and foreign income during the financial year.

18. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties:

During the financial year 2017-18 there were no contract and arrangement done with the related parties. The policy on material Related Party Transactions and also on dealing with Related Party Transactions is approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

However, the disclosure in Form No. AOC-2 ‘Annexure: IV the same forms part of this report, pursuant to Section 134 (3) (h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

19. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186

In terms of provisions of Section 134(3)(g), the Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186, is annexed hereto as "Annexure V" and forms part of this Report.

20. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES REMUNERATION

A. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of sub-section 12 of Section 197, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are forming part of this report as "Annexure VI".

B. The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not provided as no employees is paid remuneration of Rs. 8.55 Lac Per month if employed for part of the year and Rs. 1.2 Cr. Per Annum if employed for the whole year.

21.CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The company does not fall under the purview of the section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 which requires formulating a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and adopting any activities as specified in Schedule VII.

22. Human Resources

Your Company treats its "human resources" as one of its most significant assets. The Company continues its focus on retention through employee engagement initiatives and provides a holistic environment where employees get opportunities to realize their potential. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement. The Companys Health and Safety Policy commits to provide a healthy and safe work environment to all employees.

23. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

1. Disclosure under Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

Pursuant to Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 every company having 10 or more employees engaged in the company during the financial year is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place received from any women employee.

There is one woman employee working in the Organization. The motive of the company is to provide the protection against the Sexual Harassment of woman employee at the work place. There is no requirement to setup the Internal complaints committee and policy for prevention of sexual harassment at work place in accordance with the section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. However, during the year no complaints were received by the Internal Complaints committee for sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the company.

24. CHANGE IN NATURE OF THE BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the nature of business of the company during the year under review.

25. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

As per corporate governance norms, a separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis outlining the business of the Company is set out in Annexure forming part of this Report.

26.SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL EVENT OCCURRED AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE:

No Event has occurred after the balance sheet date that representing the material changes and commitment that affecting the Financial position of the company.

27.SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS AGAINST COMPANY:

No significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operation in future.

28.Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to requirement under 134(3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act), Directors, confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2018, the applicable accounting standards read with requirement set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2018 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date;

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively

29.Acknowledgement

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude and sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review.

Your Directors would like to express a profound sense of appreciation for the commitment shown by the employees in supporting the Company in its continued robust performance on all fronts.