Green Asia Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4.93
4.93
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
20.89
10.8
Net Worth
25.82
15.73
Minority Interest
Debt
74.92
63.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
100.74
79.46
Fixed Assets
11.54
13.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.09
0.83
Networking Capital
87.19
63.59
Inventories
90.33
80.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
64.56
25.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
23.61
12.72
Sundry Creditors
-87.15
-48.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.15
-6.65
Cash
0.92
0.47
Total Assets
100.74
79.47
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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