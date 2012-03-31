Hanjer Fibres Ltd Share Price directors Report
HANJER FIBRES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty First Annual Report
together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2012.
1. FINANCIAL RESULTS (Rs. in Lacs)
2011-2012 2010-11
Sales & Other Income 0.18 6.15
Loss Before Depreciation & Tax -56.93 -99.84
Depreciation 139.02 139.02
Loss before Current Tax -195.95 -238.86
Prior year adjustments 0.24 0.00
Provision for Current Tax 0.00 0.00
Loss after Tax -195.71 -238.86
Proivison for Deferred Tax 0.00 0.00
Net Loss -195.71 -238.86
Balance of Profit of Previous Yea- -2668.90 -2430.04
Balance -2864.61 -2668.90
APPROPRIATIONS
Surplus to Balance Sheet -2864.61 -2668.90
2. OPERATIONS
During the year under review Companys plant remained closed due to non
viability of the Unit. The Company has not done any business activities
(Last year turnover Rs.NIL). The Company has incurred loss of Rs 195.71
lacs after providing for tax as against loss of Rs. 238.86 lacs in the
previous year.
3. DIVIDEND
In view of the losses your Directors are unable to recommend any dividend
for the year ended 31st March, 2012.
4. FIXED DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any Public Deposit during the year nor there
any deposit outstanding for repayment.
5. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
The information as required under Section 2l7(l)(e) of the Companies Act,
1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of
the Directors) Rules, 1988 is given in the Annexure to the Report.
6. DIRECTORS
Shri Gajanan Salunke Director retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual
General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for reappointment
7. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT Your Directors state
a. that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended
31.03.2012, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along
with proper explanation relating to material departures;
b. that while preparing the annual accounts the policies selected are
consistent and the judgments and estimates applied are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
company at the end of the financial year and of the financial results of
the company for the year ended on 31-03-2012.
c. that the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in safeguarding the assets of
the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other
irregularities;
d. that the directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended
on 31.03.2012 on a going concern basis.
8. LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGE
Due to non-compliance with the provisions of the Listing Agreement by the
Company trading in equity shares of the Company suspended by Bombay Stock
Exchange w.e.f. 19/12/201 I. and after compliance of all requirements,
Company has received In-Principle Approval for revocation of suspension in
trading of equity shares of the Company. The Companys Shares are listed
with the Mumbai Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Vadodara Stock
Exchange and Delhi Stock Exchange.
9. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, a
compliance report on the Corporate Governance forms part of the Annual
Report along with Auditors Certificate on its compliance.
10. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Overview
The Companys plants remained closed during the year under review due to
non viability of the unit. The Company has not done any trading activities
during the year under review.
Business of the Company
During the year Company has not done any business activity. However, the
Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing Coarse Count
Cotton Yarn and The Company has presently discontinued its business
activities due to non viability of the unit.
Industry Structure and Developments
India has the unique distinction of possessing all possible varieties of
cotton. India is able to offer a wide variety of cotton textiles since she
is, perhaps, the producer of largest range of cottons in the world. Besides
being one of the four biggest producers of raw cotton in the World. In
between, there are all staple lengths and micromere values. And of course
India has consumers with all kinds of incomes. The production of raw cotton
in India has grown steadily.
Over the years. However due to export of raw cotton post WTO 2005 the
present product mix is unviable.
Business Outlook
The product mix became a major problem as due to exports of short and
medium staple cotton leading to major competition from China due to which
the end products made out of short and medium staple cotton fibre became
highly competitive in price hence unviable. Hence, turnaround can be
expected only after forward integration and modification of product mix.
Risks and Concerns
The Companys expectations and estimates may vary and the same are
dependent on factors like monsoons, general economical conditions,
terrorists attacks etc. affecting market sentiments in addition, the
government policies and tax implications.
Audit Committee & Internal Control System
The Audit Committee appointed under the Board of Directors reviews the
adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests
improvement for strengthening them, from time to time. The company has
instituted adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the nature
of its business size of its operations. Regular internal Audits and checks
ensure that responsibilities are executed effectively.
Human Resources
The Companys industrial relations were cordial. Cautionary Statement
Estimates and expectations stated in this Management Discussion and
Analysis may be forward-looking statement within the meaning of
applicable securities, laws and regulations. Actual results could differ
materially from those expressed or implied.
11. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
During the year under review there was no employee in respect of whom
disclosure is required to be made as per provisions of Section 2I7(2A>> of
the Companies Act 1956 read with Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules
1975.
12. AUDITORS REPORT:
The Notes to the Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self
explanatory and need no further explanation.
13. AUDITORS:
The Auditors M/s. S.M. Bhat & Associates, Chartered Accountants, retire at
the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting. M/s. S.M. Bhat & Associates,
Chartered Accountants have informed the Company that, if appointed, their
appointment will be within the prescribed limits under Section 224(1B) of
the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the Shareholders approval is being
sought to their appointment as the Auditors of the Company at the Annual
General Meeting.
14. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
Your Directors take this opportunity to place on record their warm
appreciation of the valuable contribution, unstinted efforts and spirit of
dedication shown by the employees of the Company during the year under
review. The Directors also take this opportunity to express their sincere
thanks for the assistance, co-operation and support extended to your
company by the bankers and financial institutions.
By Order of the Board
Dr. Mohd. Irfan Furniturewala
Chairman & Managing Director
Mumbai, date: 31st May, 2012
Registered Office:
335, Shalimar House,
Grant Road, Mumbai 400 007
ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT
Information under Section 217(l)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with
Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors)
Rules 1988, and forming part of the Directors Report.
FORM A
I. Conservation of Energy:
(a) Energy conservation measures taken:
The Companys unit is closed however suitable measures had been taken in
past to conservation of energy.
(b) Power and Fuel Consumption.
Current Year Last Year
1. Electricity:
a. Purchase Unit
Total Amount Rs.506,601 Rs.486.030
Rate/Unit
b. Own Generation: N.A. N.A.
Through Diesel Generator Unit
Units per Ltr. of Diesel oil
Cost/Unit (Ave.)
2. Coal: N.A. N.A.
Quantity (Tons)
Average Rate
3. Gas:
Quantity (K.Ltr.) Nil NIL
Total Amount NIL NIL
Average Rate
4. Diesel
Qty(Ltr) NIL NIL
Total Amount NIL NIL
Average Rate
Consumption per unit of production:
Electricity (Unit) N.A. N.A.
Coal (M. Ton) N.A. N.A.
Furnace Oil (K.Ltr.) N.A. N.A.
Diesel (K.Ltr.) N.A. N.A.
FORM B
Disclosure of particulars with respect to Technology Absorption, Research
and Development ( R & D)
a) Research & Development (R&D)
1. Specific Areas in which R&D carried out by the Company:
The Company is carrying out continuous R&D activities for improving
qualities of various counts to make Companys product mix viable.
2. Benefits derived as a result of R & D:
The proposal for modification, up gradation and forward integration are
under preparation for revival of the Company by improving its viability.
3. Future plan of action:
Quality Control on purchase of Raw Material and to continue to pursue R&D
work for specialized counts to improve viability.
4. Expenditure on R & D:
Expenditure incurred are charged under primary heads of accounts and not
allocated separately.
b) Technology Absorption, Adaptation & Innovation:
1. Efforts in brief made towards technology absorption, adaptation &
innovation:
Technology absorption is not involved as the process for the manufacture of
different counts is being developed by the Company itself.
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts : Benefits are being
enjoyed by company in following forms.
1. Introduction of new quality counts product.
2. Improvement in existing products.
3. Cost reduction.
4. Improvement in quality.
FORM C
Foreign Exchange Earning & Outgo:
a) Foreign Exchange Earned through
Direct exports : NIL
Deemed exports : NIL
b) Foreign Exchange Outgo
i) on import of Raw Material : NIL
on imports of Capital Goods : NIL
on import of Spare Parts : NIL
on expenditure : NIL
By Order of the Board
Dr. Mohd. Irfan Furniturewala
Chairman & Managing Director
Registered Office:
335, Shalimar House,
Grant Road, Mumbai - 400 007
Dated: 31st May, 2012