Hanjer Fibres Ltd Share Price

1.93
(-4.93%)
Aug 7, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Hanjer Fibres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.93

Prev. Close

2.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.93

Day's Low

1.93

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-15.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hanjer Fibres Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hanjer Fibres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hanjer Fibres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:32 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.77%

Institutions: 0.76%

Non-Institutions: 55.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hanjer Fibres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

11.08

11.08

11.08

11.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-28.35

-26.39

-24

-14.77

Net Worth

-17.27

-15.31

-12.92

-3.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

-0.32

-0.65

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-1.95

-2.38

Depreciation

-1.39

-1.39

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-45.45

EBIT growth

-17.62

Net profit growth

-18.06

No Record Found

Hanjer Fibres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hanjer Fibres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Natwarlal Rana

Director

Gajanan Krishna Salunke

Chairman & Managing Director

Irfan Ashraf Furniturewala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hanjer Fibres Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.91, Hanjer Fibres has received the certificate for commencement of business in Jan.92. It was promoted by Zakaria Hazi Latif Aghadi and Irfan Furniturewalla.The company set up an open-end spinning unit for the manufacture of coarse cotton yarn at Motta Borsora (Surat district), Gujarat, with an aggregate capacity of 504 rotors. Commercial production commenced in Apr.93. In Oct.93, the company came out with a public issue of 34,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par aggregating Rs.3.40 crores. The proceeds were utilised by expanding the capacities of rotors to 1152 from the existing 504.During 2002 the company has completed the Modernisation cum Expansion under TUFS and production has commenced. It has also undertaken the implementation of Ring Spinning Project under Phase III.
