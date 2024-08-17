SectorTextiles
Open₹1.93
Prev. Close₹2.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.93
Day's Low₹1.93
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-15.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.08
11.08
11.08
11.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-28.35
-26.39
-24
-14.77
Net Worth
-17.27
-15.31
-12.92
-3.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
-0.32
-0.65
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-1.95
-2.38
Depreciation
-1.39
-1.39
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-45.45
EBIT growth
-17.62
Net profit growth
-18.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Natwarlal Rana
Director
Gajanan Krishna Salunke
Chairman & Managing Director
Irfan Ashraf Furniturewala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hanjer Fibres Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.91, Hanjer Fibres has received the certificate for commencement of business in Jan.92. It was promoted by Zakaria Hazi Latif Aghadi and Irfan Furniturewalla.The company set up an open-end spinning unit for the manufacture of coarse cotton yarn at Motta Borsora (Surat district), Gujarat, with an aggregate capacity of 504 rotors. Commercial production commenced in Apr.93. In Oct.93, the company came out with a public issue of 34,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par aggregating Rs.3.40 crores. The proceeds were utilised by expanding the capacities of rotors to 1152 from the existing 504.During 2002 the company has completed the Modernisation cum Expansion under TUFS and production has commenced. It has also undertaken the implementation of Ring Spinning Project under Phase III.
