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Happy Steels Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Happy Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Happy Steels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

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Demat Account

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Jul, 2026|05:55 AM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Happy Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.06

24.33

23.95

24.04

Net Worth

30.56

25.83

25.45

25.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

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Happy Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

2,137.7

87.811,02,220.13-117.760.42,260.45229.83

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

4,811.2

34.7644,385.03330.760.34975.76840.41

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

17,845.7

026,610.6511.04095.77909.9

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

469.45

28.2917,879.35233.731.491,331.96149.93

Happy Forgings Ltd

HAPPYFORGE

1,524.3

46.8614,135.183.560.27423.84225.5

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Happy Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Kanganwal Road Jaspal Banger,

Punjab - 141122

Tel: -

Website: http://www.happysteels.com

Email: cs@happysteels.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Happy Steels Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Happy Steels Ltd share price today?

The Happy Steels Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Happy Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Happy Steels Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 07 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Happy Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Happy Steels Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 07 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Happy Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Happy Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Happy Steels Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 07 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Happy Steels Ltd?

Happy Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Happy Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Happy Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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