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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.06
24.33
23.95
24.04
Net Worth
30.56
25.83
25.45
25.54
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
2,137.7
|87.81
|1,02,220.13
|-117.76
|0.4
|2,260.45
|229.83
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
4,811.2
|34.76
|44,385.03
|330.76
|0.34
|975.76
|840.41
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
17,845.7
|0
|26,610.65
|11.04
|0
|95.77
|909.9
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
469.45
|28.29
|17,879.35
|233.73
|1.49
|1,331.96
|149.93
Happy Forgings Ltd
HAPPYFORGE
1,524.3
|46.86
|14,135.1
|83.56
|0.27
|423.84
|225.5
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Kanganwal Road Jaspal Banger,
Punjab - 141122
Tel: -
Website: http://www.happysteels.com
Email: cs@happysteels.com
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Summary
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Reports by Happy Steels Ltd
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