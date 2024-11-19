|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|21 May 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 the Register of Members & the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 3 June 2024 to 7 June 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 41st AGM and Final Dividend for FY 2023-24
The net profit for the cables and wires manufacturing firm climbed by 7.7% from the same quarter previous year to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
Havells India delivered a 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) net profit rise for the quarter ended September to ₹268.2 Crore.Read More
