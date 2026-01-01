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Hercules Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

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159.32
(-0.34%)
Jan 1, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

843.28

725.97

703.45

615.81

Net Worth

846.48

729.17

706.65

619.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

6.75

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

92.93

52.53

32.6

33.09

Total Liabilities

939.41

781.7

746

652.17

Fixed Assets

0

0

35.72

28.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

938.17

763.14

662.38

573.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0

0.97

1.27

Networking Capital

0.4

18.56

30.92

34.22

Inventories

0

0

29.02

26.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

11

7.11

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.23

18.56

19.66

29.29

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

0

-17.99

-14.75

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.7

0

-10.77

-13.48

Cash

0.79

0

16.02

14.92

Total Assets

939.4

781.7

746.01

652.17

Hercules Hoists : related Articles

No Record Found

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