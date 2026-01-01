Hercules Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
843.28
725.97
703.45
615.81
Net Worth
846.48
729.17
706.65
619.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
6.75
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
92.93
52.53
32.6
33.09
Total Liabilities
939.41
781.7
746
652.17
Fixed Assets
0
0
35.72
28.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
938.17
763.14
662.38
573.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0.97
1.27
Networking Capital
0.4
18.56
30.92
34.22
Inventories
0
0
29.02
26.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
11
7.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.23
18.56
19.66
29.29
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
0
-17.99
-14.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.7
0
-10.77
-13.48
Cash
0.79
0
16.02
14.92
Total Assets
939.4
781.7
746.01
652.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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