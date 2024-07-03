Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹161.14
Prev. Close₹159.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.22
Day's High₹161.14
Day's Low₹159
52 Week's High₹238.75
52 Week's Low₹151.3
Book Value₹266.94
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)509.82
P/E49.42
EPS2.41
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
843.28
725.97
703.45
615.81
Net Worth
846.48
729.17
706.65
619.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
78.37
82.99
75.47
73.05
yoy growth (%)
-5.57
9.97
3.3
-19.83
Raw materials
-45.77
-43.9
-43.08
-45.35
As % of sales
58.41
52.89
57.09
62.08
Employee costs
-11.88
-12.66
-10.08
-9.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.55
15.98
10.69
9.94
Depreciation
-2.89
-3.53
-2.92
-2.59
Tax paid
-1.78
-3
-0.91
-1.99
Working capital
-25.05
-2.13
-10.63
-15.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.57
9.97
3.3
-19.83
Op profit growth
-14.25
19.7
277.41
-85.37
EBIT growth
-40.28
49.14
5.48
-39.92
Net profit growth
-40.17
32.65
22.97
-40.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
179.53
150.77
29.38
23.12
19.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
179.53
150.77
29.38
23.12
19.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.4
103.91
1.38
1.37
1.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shekhar Bajaj
Whole-time Director
H A Nevatia
Independent Director
Vandan Shah.
Independent Director
JAYAVANTH KALLIANPUR MALLYA
Non Executive Director
NEELIMA ADITYA BAJAJ SWAMY
Independent Director
Girija Balakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandrasekar Pillutla
Bajaj Bhawan 2nd Floor,
226 Jamnalal Bajaj Marg Narima,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-22022109
Website: http://www.indef.com
Email: indef@indef.com; shareholdersgrievance@indef.com
21 Shakil Niwas,
Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 093
Tel: 91-22-28262920
Website: www.unisec.in
Email: info@unisec.in
Summary
Hercules Hoists Limited, a Bajaj Group of Company was incorporated in June, 1962. The Company manufactures material handling equipments, such as, Chain Pulley Blocks, Chain and Wire Rope Electric Hois...
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Reports by Hercules Investments Ltd
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