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Hercules Investments Ltd Share Price Live

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159.32
(-0.34%)
Jan 1, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open161.14
  • Day's High161.14
  • 52 Wk High238.75
  • Prev. Close159.87
  • Day's Low159
  • 52 Wk Low 151.3
  • Turnover (lac)18.22
  • P/E49.42
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value266.94
  • EPS2.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)509.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Hercules Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹161.14

Prev. Close

₹159.87

Turnover(Lac.)

₹18.22

Day's High

₹161.14

Day's Low

₹159

52 Week's High

₹238.75

52 Week's Low

₹151.3

Book Value

₹266.94

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

509.82

P/E

49.42

EPS

2.41

Divi. Yield

0

Hercules Investments Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2025

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16 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 05 Aug, 2024

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3 May 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Hercules Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Hercules Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:57 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Hercules Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

843.28

725.97

703.45

615.81

Net Worth

846.48

729.17

706.65

619.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

78.37

82.99

75.47

73.05

yoy growth (%)

-5.57

9.97

3.3

-19.83

Raw materials

-45.77

-43.9

-43.08

-45.35

As % of sales

58.41

52.89

57.09

62.08

Employee costs

-11.88

-12.66

-10.08

-9.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.55

15.98

10.69

9.94

Depreciation

-2.89

-3.53

-2.92

-2.59

Tax paid

-1.78

-3

-0.91

-1.99

Working capital

-25.05

-2.13

-10.63

-15.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.57

9.97

3.3

-19.83

Op profit growth

-14.25

19.7

277.41

-85.37

EBIT growth

-40.28

49.14

5.48

-39.92

Net profit growth

-40.17

32.65

22.97

-40.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2004Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

179.53

150.77

29.38

23.12

19.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

179.53

150.77

29.38

23.12

19.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.4

103.91

1.38

1.37

1.84

Hercules Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hercules Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shekhar Bajaj

Whole-time Director

H A Nevatia

Independent Director

Vandan Shah.

Independent Director

JAYAVANTH KALLIANPUR MALLYA

Non Executive Director

NEELIMA ADITYA BAJAJ SWAMY

Independent Director

Girija Balakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandrasekar Pillutla

Registered Office

Bajaj Bhawan 2nd Floor,

226 Jamnalal Bajaj Marg Narima,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-022-22022109

Website: http://www.indef.com

Email: indef@indef.com; shareholdersgrievance@indef.com

Registrar Office

21 Shakil Niwas,

Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093

Tel: 91-22-28262920

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

Hercules Hoists Limited, a Bajaj Group of Company was incorporated in June, 1962. The Company manufactures material handling equipments, such as, Chain Pulley Blocks, Chain and Wire Rope Electric Hois...
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Reports by Hercules Investments Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Hercules Investments Ltd share price today?

The Hercules Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹159.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hercules Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hercules Investments Ltd is ₹509.82 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hercules Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hercules Investments Ltd is 49.42 and 0.55 as of 01 Jan ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hercules Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hercules Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hercules Investments Ltd is ₹151.3 and ₹238.75 as of 01 Jan ‘26

What is the CAGR of Hercules Investments Ltd?

Hercules Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.95%, 3 Years at 38.08%, 1 Year at -27.08%, 6 Month at -20.70%, 3 Month at -5.80% and 1 Month at -5.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hercules Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hercules Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.39 %

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