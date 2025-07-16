Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 27th May 2025 : Approved the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025. 63rd AGM notice for financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :16.07.2025) Addendum to the Notice of the 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2025) Submission of Scrutiniser Report of the Voting held for the Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)