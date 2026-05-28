Board Meeting 28 May 2026 22 May 2026

Final Dividend & Audited Results Hercules Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Hercules Investments Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, to Consider and Approve of Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and and to consider and recommend Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 28th May 2026: Approved the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026 along with the recommendation of Final Dividend and other items as enclosed in the attachment. (As per BSE announcement dated on :28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Hercules Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2025. The Trading window shall be opened 48 hours after the un-audited financial results are made public (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 04.02.2026) Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Statements for the Q3 and YTD ended December 31, 2025 Results- Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results as on December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Hercules Hoists Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Hercules Investments Ltd (Formerly known as Hercules Hoists Ltd) has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2025 and Voluntary Delisting from National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Limited. The Trading window shall be opened 48 hours after the un-audited financial results are made public Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Statements for quarter and half-year ended on September 30,2025 and Voluntary Delisting from NSE without exit opportunity. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Financials results of quarter and half-year ended September 30,2025 and Voluntary Delisting from NSE without Exit Opportunity (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025