|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Please find enclosed herewith the newspaper advertisement published in the English newspaper Financial Express and Marathi newspaper Mumbai Lakshadeep containing notice of the Extra-ordinary General meeting of the company scheduled to be held on 25th May, 2026. Hercules Investments Limited has informed regarding the meeting scheduled to be held on May 25, 2026 at 01:30 P.M. (As per BSE announcement dated on :02.05.2026) Enclosed herewith the Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General meeting held on dated 25th May, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2026)
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