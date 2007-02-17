Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the financial years ended March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024. One should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with our section titled

"Financial Information of the Company" and the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statement" on page of 231 the Draft Red Herring Prospectus. This discussion contains forward-looking statements and reflects our current views with respect to future events and our financial performance and involves numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 26 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements and for further details regarding forward-looking statements, kindly refer the chapter titled "Forward-Looking Statements" on page 24 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Unless otherwise stated, the financial information of our Company used in this section has been derived from the Restated Financial Statement. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, all references to a particular financial year are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of that year.

In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to "we", "us" or "our" refers to Himalaya

Nutravedics India Limited, our Company. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information included herein is based on our "Restated Financial Statement" for the financial years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 beginning on page 231 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company, Himalaya Nutravedics India Limited (the "Company") is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Ayurvedic formulations and nutraceutical products in India, along with undertaking third-party contract manufacturing for similar companies. Our Company offers a diversified product portfolio comprising classical (Shastric) Ayurvedic formulations, proprietary Ayurvedic products and nutraceutical supplements across multiple dosage forms such as capsules, tablets, liquid orals and medicated oils. It operates through a hybrid business model, balancing its own branded products with contract manufacturing to optimize capacity utilization and revenue stability. Our Companys products cater to various therapeutic and wellness segments including gut health, immunity, metabolic health and general wellness. Its manufacturing operations are carried out at a WHO-GMP compliant facility in Hyderabad, supported by relevant AYUSH and FSSAI licences. Our Company primarily follows a doctor-centric marketing approach supported by a pan-India distribution network.

FINANCIAL KPIs OF OUR COMPANY

The financial performance of the company for the last three years, as per the Restated Financial Statement, is as follows:

Particulars For the year ended on March 31* 2026 2025 2024 Revenue from operations (Rs. in Lakhs) 4,306.75 2,099.65 1,442.56 EBITDA (Rs. in Lakhs) 810.34 299.01 93.54 EBITDA margin (%) 18.82 14.24 6.48 PAT (Rs. in Lakhs) 738.97 223.18 42.60 Net Profit margin (%) 17.16 10.63 2.95 Net worth (Rs. in Lakhs) 1,637.61 674.75 134.09 Return on equity (%) 63.87 55.02 37.29 Return on capital employed (%) 36.41 30.18 17.00 Debt to equity ratio (times) 0.31 0.26 2.39

*Rounded off to the closest Decimal Notes:

1. Revenue from operations represents the revenue from sale of product & other operating revenue of our company as recognized in the Restated financial statement.

2. EBITDA means Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, which has been arrived at by obtaining the profit before tax/ (loss) for the year / period and adding back interest cost, depreciation, and amortization expense less other income.

3. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue from operations.

4. Net Profit for the year/period represents the restated profits of the Company after deducting all expenses.

5. PAT Margin (%) is calculated as Profit for the year/period as a percentage of Revenue from Operations.

6. Net worth means the aggregate value of the paid-up share capital and all reserves created out of the profits and securities premium account and debit or credit balance of profit and loss account, after deducting the aggregate value of the accumulated losses, deferred expenditure and miscellaneous expenditure not written off, but does not include reserves created out of revaluation of assets, capital reserve, write-back of depreciation and amalgamation.

7. Return on Equity is calculated as Net profit after tax divided by Average Total Equity.

8. Return on Capital Employed is calculated as Earnings before interest and taxes divided by capital employed as at the end of respective period/year. (Capital employed calculated as the aggregate value of net worth, total debt and deferred tax liabilities).

9. Debt- equity ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total equity. Total debt represents long-term and short-term borrowings. Total equity is the sum of share capital and reserves & surplus.

OUR PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

Our Companys product portfolio comprises of formulations across multiple dosage forms, including softgel and hardgel capsules, tablets, liquid orals and medicated oils, which are categorised across various wellness and therapeutic segments. These products are formulated for use in areas such as digestive health, immunity, metabolic health, musculoskeletal and joint-related wellness, reproductive vitality, respiratory wellness, pain management and general wellness. Our Companys formulations are intended for use across general wellness, nutritional supplementation and lifestyle-related wellness segments, in accordance with applicable regulatory classifications. Our Company manufactures products in the following dosage forms:

- Softgels

- Tablets

- Medicated Oils,

- Others. (includes Liquid orals, Hardgel capsules, and Protein powders)

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST AUDITED BALANCE SHEET

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, since the date of the last financial statements, i.e. March 31, 2026, disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there have not arisen any circumstance that materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect the profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the previous twelve months.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR FUTURE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 26 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

- We derive a significant portion of our revenue from the sale of products in the Ayurvedic products which constituted 94.57%, 92.09% and 79.27% of our revenue from operations for the Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Any reduction in demand for these products could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

- We are dependent on and derive a substantial portion of our revenue from certain key customers. Revenue generated from our top 10 customers accounted for 81.24%, 86.97%, and 84.19%, of our revenue from operations during the Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Loss of relationship with any of these customers or delays or reductions in their orders may have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

- We have historically derived, and may continue to derive, a significant portion of our supply from top 10 Suppliers.

- Our profitability may be adversely affected upon the expiry of tax benefits available under Section 80-IAC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as applicable under the existing tax regime, and under Section 140 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, upon such new tax regime becoming effective.

- Products returned by Stockists upon expiry may adversely affect our revenues, margins and inventory management. We operate out of a single Manufacturing Facility, located at Hyderabad, Telangana which exposes our operations to potential geographical concentration risks arising from local and regional factors which may adversely affect our operations and in turn our business, results of operations and cash flows.

- We do not have long-term contracts with our suppliers and customers, which may expose us to risks relating to supply disruptions and loss of business. Our Company is significantly dependent on the experience, expertise, and continued support of our Promoters for the growth and development of our business, and any loss of their involvement could adversely affect our operations and future prospects.

- We have had negative cash flows from operating activities in the past and may, in the future, experience similar negative cash flows

OUR SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES:

For Significant accounting policies, please refer to Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to accounts, under Chapter titled "Restated Financial Statement" beginning on page 231 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

PRINCIPAL COMPONENTS OF STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS

TOTAL INCOME:

Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from operations:

Revenue from operations consists of Sale of Ayurvedic and Nutraceutical products in the form of Softgel Capsules, Medicated Oils, Tablets and other products like Liquid Orals, Hard Gel Capsules, Protein Powders.

Other Incomes:

Other Income includes Interest Income on Fixed Deposits, Dividend Income and Other Non-operating Income.

EXPENDITURE:

Cost of Materials Consumed:

Cost of Material Consumed consists of Purchase of Raw Materials in the form of Oils, Ghee, Extracts, powders, etc and packing materials.

Change in Inventories of Finished Goods & WIP:

Our Changes in Inventories comprises of change in Stock of Finished goods and WIP from the beginning of the year to the end of the year.

Employee Benefit Expenses:

Our employee benefit expense consists of Salaries Wages & Bonus, Contribution to Provident and other funds, Director Remuneration and Staff Welfare Expenses.

Finance Cost:

Finance Costs consists of Interest on Working Capital Loan, Interest on Unsecured loan, Interest on Security Deposit, Interest on default of Statutory Payments, Bank Charges and Interest for Delayed payment to MSME.

Depreciation and amortization expenses:

Tangible assets are depreciated over periods corresponding to their estimated useful lives. Depreciation includes depreciation charged on Property, Plant & Equipment & Intangible Assets.

Other Expenses:

Other Expenses comprises of power and fuel, rent, factory expenses, repairs to machinery, repairs to buildings and other repairs, communication charges, insurance, and rates and taxes (excluding taxes on income), payments to the auditor, technical, legal, professional and consultancy charges, marketing and commission expenses, office expenses, travelling and conveyance, transportation charges, business promotion expenses, printing and stationery, postage and courier, and other miscellaneous expenses, preliminary expenses written off, penalties and fines, and rounding off differences.

Tax Expenses:

Tax expenses consist of Current year Tax, Deferred Tax and Earlier year tax expenses.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

( In Lakhs)

Particulars Year Ended March 2026 % of Total Income* Year Ended March 2025 % of Total Income* Year Ended March 2024 % of Total Income* Revenue from operations 4,306.75 99.88 2,099.65 100.00 1,442.56 99.98 Other income 5.28 0.12 0.04 0.00 0.32 0.02 Total Income 4,312.03 100.00 2,099.69 100.00 1,442.88 100.00 Cost of Material Consumed 2,590.72 60.08 1,376.04 65.54 904.22 62.67 Purchase of Stock in Trade - 0.00 - 0.00 - 0.00 Change in Inventories of Finished Goods, WIP & 15.45 0.36 (79.44) (3.78) (57.55) (3.99) Traded Goods Employee benefits expense 276.44 6.41 293.51 13.98 302.36 20.96 Finance costs 34.95 0.81 31.89 1.52 18.37 1.27 Depreciation and amortization expense 32.54 0.75 42.34 2.02 16.04 1.11 Other expenses 613.80 14.23 210.53 10.03 199.99 13.86 Total Expenses 3,563.90 82.65 1,874.86 89.29 1,383.43 95.88 Profit Before Exceptional and Extraordinary Items 748.13 17.35 224.83 10.71 59.46 4.12 Add/(Less):- Exceptional and Extraordinary Items - 0.00 - 0.00 - 0.00 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 748.13 17.35 224.83 10.71 59.46 4.12 Current tax 9.16 0.21 1.88 0.09 17.31 1.20 Deferred tax - 0.00 (0.23) (0.01) (0.46) (0.03) Profit for the Year 738.97 17.14 223.18 10.63 42.60 2.95

*

COMAPRISON OF FY 2025-26 WITH FY 2024-25:

Total Income

The total revenue, comprising both revenue from operations and other income, has risen to 4,312.03 lakhs in FY 2025-26, from 2,099.69 lakhs in FY 2024-25. This represents an increase of 105.37% for the said period, mainly driven by an increased sale of products by 105.86%.

Revenue from operations

The revenue from operations has increased to 4,306.75 lakhs in FY 2025-26, from 2,099.65 lakhs in FY 2024-25. This represents an increase of 105.12% for the said period which is primarily consist increase in sales expansion of customer base and higher utilisation capacities. This growth is driven by a significant demand of Softgel Capsules and medicated oils by 109.68% and 127.92% respectively.

The Company witnessed significant traction in its manufacturing and marketing operations due to increased demand from existing customers as well as onboarding of new customers across various geographical regions. The growing acceptance of the Companys products in the nutraceutical and Ayurvedic segments also contributed positively to sales growth.

Further, the Company expanded its product reach and strengthened its distribution network, resulting in improved order inflows and repeat business from institutional and trade customers. Higher production efficiency and better operational utilisation enabled the Company to cater to the increased demand effectively without major operational constraints.

Other Incomes

The other income of the company for FY 2025-26 increased to 5.28 Lakhs as against 0.04 Lakhs in FY 2024-25 i.e. Other Income increased significantly. This was mainly due to increase in Interest Income.

EXPENDITURE:

Total Expenses

The total expenses for the FY 2025-26 were increased to 3,563.90 Lakhs from 1,874.86 Lakhs in FY 2024-25 i.e., total expenses increased by 90.09%. The reasons for change are discussed below:

Cost of Material Consumed and Purchases of Goods

The total cost of material consumed have increased to 2,590.72 lakhs in FY 2025-26 from 1,376.04 lakhs in FY 2024-25 i.e. the above expense increased by 88.27%. The total expenses in material consumed increased in absolute figures due to increase in scale of operations during the fiscal year primarily contributed by increase in purchase cost by 117.07% and increase in packaging cost by 465.94%.

The growth in revenue and increased demand for the Companys products, particularly Softgel Capsules and

Medicated Oils, resulted in higher procurement of raw materials and packaging materials to support manufacturing requirements. Purchase cost increased by 117.07%, mainly due to higher production activity, increased sales volumes, and procurement of a larger quantity of raw materials.

Further, packaging material expenses increased by 465.94%, primarily on account of increased sales volumes, expansion in product offerings, higher utilisation of branded packaging components, and enhanced focus on product presentation and compliance-related packaging requirements. The increase in packaging cost was also supported by the Companys growing presence across new geographical markets and customer segments.

Change in Inventories of Finished Goods & WIP

There was net increase in inventories of Finished Goods & WIP of 15.45 Lakhs for FY 2025-26 against net decrease of 79.44 Lakhs in FY 2024-25. This change is mainly due to the increase in production and operational activities during the year, resulting in a higher level of finished goods and WIP at the end of the FY 2025-2026. The company maintained higher inventory levels to support growing business operations and future sales demand.

In line with the substantial growth in revenue and demand for the Companys products, the Company maintained higher levels of finished goods and WIP inventory to ensure uninterrupted supply, timely execution of orders, and efficient servicing of customers across various regions. The increase in inventory levels was also necessary to support the expanded product portfolio and growing business operations.

Further, higher closing inventory levels reflect the Companys strategic approach towards maintaining adequate stock availability to meet anticipated future demand and support continued business growth.

Employee Benefit Expenses

The Employee Benefit Expenses for the FY 2025-26 was decreased to 276.44 Lakhs from 293.51 Lakhs for the FY 2024-25 i.e., employee benefit expenses decreased by 5.82%. This decrease was mainly due to rationalisation of employee strength to enhance operational efficiency.

Finance Cost

The Finance Cost for the FY 2025-26 was increased to 34.95 Lakhs from 31.89 Lakhs for the FY 2024- 25 i.e., expenses increased by 9.61% due to increase in Interest Expense as working capital loan increase from 24.19 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to 32.81 lakhs in FY 2025-26.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

The Depreciation and amortization expense for FY 2025-26 was 32.54 Lakh, whereas in FY 2024-25, it was

42.34 Lakhs i.e., decreased by 23.14% which is primarily due to decrease in depreciation of tangible and intangible assets in line with the previous Fiscal.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses increased to 613.80 Lakhs for FY 2025-26 from 210.53 Lakh for FY 2024-25, showing an increase of 191.55% mainly due to increase in Rent, Technical/Legal/Prof/Consultancy Charges, Marketing Expenses, Commission Expenses.

The increase in expenses was mainly driven by higher Rent expenses due to expansion of operational infrastructure and facilities to support increased production and business activities. Further, Technical, Legal, Professional and Consultancy Charges increased on account of advisory, compliance, regulatory, business development, and strategic expansion-related activities undertaken during the year.

Marketing Expenses and Commission Expenses also witnessed substantial growth owing to increased promotional activities, expansion into new geographical markets, strengthening of distribution channels, and higher sales generation efforts undertaken by the Company. The increase in these expenses was aligned with the

Companys strategy to scale operations, enhance market presence, and support the significant growth in revenue during the year.

Profit before Extra-Ordinary Items and Tax

The restated Profit before Tax for FY 2025-26 was increased to 748.13 Lakhs as against 224.83 Lakhs in FY 2024-25 i.e., profit before tax increased by 232.75%. This increase was mainly due to increase in revenue.

Total Tax Expenses

The total tax expense for FY 2025-26 increased to 9.16 Lakhs as against 1.65 Lakhs in the FY 2024-25. This increase was mainly due to increase in restated Profit Before tax from 224.83 Lakhs in FY 2024-2025 to

748.13 Lakhs in FY 2025-2026.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

The restated Profit after Tax for FY 2025-24 increased to 738.97 Lakhs as against 223.18 Lakhs in the FY 2024-25. This increase was mainly due to increase in Profit before Tax and Taxation Benefits.

COMPARISON OF FY 2024-25 WITH FY 2023-24:

Total Income:

The total revenue, comprising both revenue from operations and other income, has risen to 2,099.69 lakhs in

FY 2024-25, from 1,442,88 lakhs in FY 2023-24. This represents an increase of 45.52% for the said period, mainly driven by an increased penetration in south Indian states.

Revenue from operations

The revenue from operations has increased to 2,099.65 lakhs in FY 2024-25, from 1,442.56 lakhs in FY 2023-24. This represents an increase of 45.55% for the said period which is primarily consist of domestic sales. This growth is driven by a significant demand of Softgel Capsules and Medicated Oils and addition of new customers resulted into higher revenue in the fiscal year 2024-25.

The increase in revenue was primarily driven by growth in domestic business operations and improved sales performance across key product categories. The Company witnessed higher demand for Softgel Capsules and Medicated Oils during the year, supported by addition of new customers and strengthening relationships with existing customers. Further, increased market penetration, broader customer reach, and improved order volumes contributed to the overall growth in revenue from operations during FY 2024-25.

Other Incomes

The other income of the company for FY 2024-25 decreased to 0.04 Lakhs as against 0.32 Lakhs (in FY 2023-24 i.e. Other Income decreased by 87.50%. This was mainly due to decrease in Other Non-Operating Income.

EXPENDITURE:

Total Expenses

The total expenses for the FY 2024-25 were increased to 1,874.86 Lakhs from 1,383.43 Lakhs in FY 2023-24 i.e., total expenses increased by 35.52%. The reasons for change are discussed below:

Cost of Material Consumed and Purchases of Goods

The total cost of material consumed have increased to 1,376.04 lakhs in FY 2024-25 from 904.22 lakhs in FY

2023-24 i.e. the above expense increased by 52.18%. The total expenses in material consumed increased in absolute figures due to increase in scale of operations during the fiscal year. The Company experienced higher utilisation of production capacity owing to increased demand for its products, which resulted in greater consumption of input materials. The rise in material consumption expenses was therefore in line with the expansion of business operations and growth in revenue during FY 2024-25.

Change in Inventories -of Finished Goods & WIP

The inventories of Finished Goods & WIP increased by 79.44 Lakhs for FY 2024-25 against increase of 57.55

Lakhs in FY 2023-24. This change is mainly due to the increase in production and operational activities during the year, resulting in a higher level of finished goods and WIP at the end of the FY 2024-2025. The Company maintained adequate inventory levels of finished goods and WIP to support smooth business operations, ensure timely delivery of products, and meet anticipated sales requirements. The increase also reflects the Companys operational growth and expanded manufacturing activities during FY 2024-25.

Employee Benefit Expenses

The Employee Benefit Expenses for the FY 2024-25 was decreased to 293.51 Lakhs from 302.36 Lakhs for the FY 2023-24 i.e., employee benefit expenses decreased by 2.93%. This decrease was mainly due to rationalisation of employee strength to enhance operational efficiency.

Finance Cost

The Finance Cost for the FY 2024-25 was increased to 31.89 Lakhs from 18.37 Lakhs for the FY 2023- 24 i.e., expenses increased by 73.62% due to increase in Interest Expense as working capital loan increase from 98.33 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to 113.51 lakhs in FY 2024-25.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

The Depreciation and amortization expense for FY 2024-25 was 42.34 Lakh, whereas in FY 2023-24, it was 16.04 Lakhs i.e., increased by 163.97% which is primarily due to purchase of Fixed Assets.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses increased to 210.53 Lakhs for FY 2024-25 from 199.99 Lakh for FY 2023-24, showing an increase of 5.27% mainly due to increase in Rent, Technical/Legal/Prof/Consultancy Charges, Marketing Expenses, Commission Expenses.

Profit before Extra-Ordinary Items and Tax

The restated Profit before Tax for FY 2024-25 was increased to 224.83 Lakhs as against 59.46 Lakhs in FY

2023-24 i.e., profit before tax increased by 278.12%. This increase was mainly due to increase in revenue.

Total Tax Expenses

The total tax expense for FY 2024-25 decreased to 1.65 Lakhs as against 16.85 Lakhs in the FY 2023-24. This decrease was mainly due to opting Section 80IAC of Income Tax Act, 1961 making it eligible to claim benefit of 100% tax exemption on profits for eligible startups in India.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

The restated Profit after Tax for FY 2024-25 increased to 223.18 Lakhs as against 42.60 Lakhs in the FY

2023-24. This increase was mainly due to increase in Profit before Tax and Taxation Benefits.

DISCUSSION ON THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

The table below summarizes our cash flows from our restated for financial years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024:

( in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Period / Year ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Net cash generated from / (used in) Operating activities (383.44) (139.11) (55.10) Net cash generated from / (used in) Investing activities (5.79) (22.60) (109.80) Net cash generated from / (used in) from Financing activities 527.05 143.88 184.24 Net Increase / (decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents 137.82 (17.83) 19.34 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the Period / year 6.71 24.54 5.20 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the Period/ year 144.53 6.71 24.54

Operating Activities

- In Financial Year 2025-26, Net cash used in operating activities was 383.44 Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of 748.13 Lakhs, which was majorly adjusted for depreciation and amortization expenses of 32.54 Lakhs, finance cost of 34.95 Lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was 810.94 Lakhs, which was again adjusted for changes in working capital requirements.

- In Financial Year 2024-25, Net cash used in operating activities was 139.11 Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of 224.83 Lakhs, which was majorly adjusted for depreciation and amortization expenses of 42.34 Lakhs, finance cost of 31.89 Lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was 299.05 Lakhs, which was again adjusted for changes in working capital requirements.

- In Financial Year 2023-24, Net cash used in operating activities was 55.10 Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of 59.46 Lakhs, which was majorly adjusted for depreciation and amortization expenses of 16.04 Lakhs, finance cost of 18.37 Lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was 93.87 Lakhs, which was again adjusted for changes in working capital requirements.

Investing Activities

- In Financial Year 2025-26, Net cash used in Investing activities was 5.79 Lakhs which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase of property, plant and equipment of 6.98 Lakhs, Net of Purchase of Investments of 3.50 Lakhs and Interest and Dividend Received of 4.69 Lakhs.

- In Financial Year 2024-25, Net cash used in Investing activities was 22.60 Lakhs which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase of property, plant and equipment of 21.10 Lakhs and Net of Purchase of Investments of 1.50 Lakhs.

- In Financial Year 2023-24, Net cash used in Investing activities was 109.80 Lakhs which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase of property, plant and equipment of 107.96 Lakhs and Net of Purchase of Investments of 1.84 Lakhs.

Financing Activities

- In Financial Year 2025-26, Net cash generated from financing activities was 527.05 Lakhs, which predominantly was on account of decrease in Short term Loans and Advances of 1.37 Lakhs, Proceeds from Short Term Borrowings of 391.23 Lakhs, Repayment of Long Term Borrowings of 54.00 Lakhs and payment of finance charges of 34.95 Lakhs.

- In Financial Year 2024-25, Net cash generated from financing activities was 143.88 Lakhs, which predominantly was on account of decrease in Short term Loans and Advances of 6.34 Lakhs, Repayment of Short Term Borrowings of 139.13 Lakhs, Repayment of Long Term Borrowings of 8.44 Lakhs and payment of finance charges of 31.89 Lakhs.

- In Financial Year 2023-24, Net cash generated from financing activities was 184.24 Lakhs, which predominantly was on account of decrease in Short term Loans and Advances of 11.26 Lakhs, Proceeds from Short Term Borrowings of 128.92 Lakhs, Proceeds from Long Term Borrowings of 62.43 Lakhs and payment of finance charges of 18.37 Lakhs.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

For further information, please refer "Annexure 29 - Related Party Transaction" under section "Restated Financial Statement" beginning from page no. 231 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

FINANCIAL MARKET RISKS

Market risk is the risk of loss related to adverse changes in market prices, including interest rate risk. We are exposed to interest rate risk, inflation and credit risk in the normal course of our business.

INTEREST RATE RISK

We are currently exposed interest to rate risks to the extent of outstanding loans. However, any rise in future borrowings may increase the risk.

EFFECT OF INFLATION

We are affected by inflation as it has an impact on operating cost, staff costs etc. In line with changing inflation rates, we rework our margins so as to absorb the inflationary impact.

INFORMATION REQUIRED AS PER ITEM (11) (II) (C) (iv) OF PART A OF SCHEDULE VI TO THE SEBI REGULATIONS, 2018:

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

Except as described in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there have been no other events or transactions to the best of our knowledge which may be described as "unusual" or "infrequent".

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations. Our business has been subject to economic changes, and we expect it to continue to be subject to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in Factors Affecting our Results of Operations and the uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page no. 26 of the Prospectus. To our knowledge, except as we have described in the Prospectus, there are no known factors which we expect to bring about significant economic changes.

3. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations.

Apart from the risks as disclosed under the Section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page no. 26 in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion, there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

4. Future changes in the relationship between costs and revenues, in case of events such as a future increase in labour or material costs or prices that will cause a material change, are known.

Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by the demand/supply situation, government policies and other economic factor.

5. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products, or increased sales prices.

Other than as disclosed in this section and in "Business Overview" on page no. 164. We have not announced and do not expect to announce in the near future any new business segments.

6. Segment Reporting.

Our business activity primarily falls within a single business and geographical segment, other than as disclosed in "Restated Financial Statement" on page no. 231 we do not follow any other segment reporting.

7. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segments.

Except as disclosed in the Chapter "Business Overview", on page no. 164, our Company has not announced any new product or service.

8. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers.

Particulars Top Customers as a percentage (%) of Revenue from Operations FY 2026-25 FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 Top 1 36.02% 49.54% 43.02% Top 3 56.33% 75.08% 71.30% Top 5 65.61% 81.39% 77.10% Top 10 81.24% 86.97% 84.19% Particulars Top Suppliers as a percentage (%) of Purchase FY 2026-25 FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 Top 1 62.13% 65.39% 63.14% Top 3 75.98% 83.41% 79.87% Top 5 84.06% 89.50% 88.11% Top 10 94.30% 94.84% 97.32%

Competitive conditions:

We face competition from existing and potential competitors which is common for any business. We have, over a period, developed certain competitors who have been discussed in section titles "Business Overview" beginning on 164.